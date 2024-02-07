What did Yeicop Menjivar do? Search for suspect underway as Pennsylvania man killed defending his sister

Pennsylvania man Kenny Montoya Santos has been killed by his sister's ex-boyfriend, Yeicop Menjivar. The authorities did not reveal the victim's identity; however, the family confirmed that it was 24-year-old Kenny. Police are currently looking for the suspect who fled the scene after the deadly shooting.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to reach out to them if they see the suspect somewhere or have any information regarding him. They have added that Menjivar could be armed and dangerous. The victim's family is devastated after the horrific tragedy.

A 24-year-old man from Pennsylvania has allegedly been shot by his sister's former partner and has been declared brain dead

A horrific incident took place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, around 2 am local time, in a house in the 200 block of Kent Road in Upper Darby. A fatal shooting occurred that resulted in the brain death of a young man. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Yeicop Menjivar. Daily Voice reported that the suspect arrived at the Pennsylvania house to speak to his ex-girlfriend, who is also Kenny's sister.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt spoke to CBS News about the course of events that transpired and said,

"She woke up. Her and Yeicop went down to the first floor, and they were engaged in a verbal, heated argument. At some point, the girlfriend’s brother intervened."

He added,

"Yeicop Menjivar and he got into a heated verbal argument, which led to them going down to the basement, and a physical fight ensued. At that point, Yeicop Menjivar pulled out a gun and shot the brother in his head one time."

It has further been mentioned that during the verbal altercation, the suspect got enraged. To defend his sister, Kenny intervened. Shortly after that, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the forehead, as confirmed by the arrest affidavit. Superintendent Tim Bernhardt added,

"The brother did what any brother would do. He intervened and tried to prevent his sister from being harmed. Unfortunately, Yeicop Menjivar turned his anger and, you know, ultimately took his life."

The case is currently an ongoing investigation. Police mentioned that the suspect is on a run after he allegedly shot the Pennsylvania man on Sunday.

Authorities are looking for the suspect

While authorities have already charged the suspect with murder, the victim was on life support then, as confirmed by the family. However, he was declared brain-dead by medical professionals. Daily Voice reported that the victim was admitted to the hospital with "no functional cognitive capacity" and that "his organs are to be harvested."

The Pennsylvania family is grieving the tragic loss currently. Nahun Montoya, Santos' father, said,

"He was a great person. He saved her [his sister]. He died a hero."

6ABC reported that authorities have revealed that the suspect has possibly been traveling in a blue Honda Civic with Pennsylvania tag LWH4182.

