What was Matthew Fox's last film? Lost actor reveals why he quit acting, at Last Light premiere

Actor Matthew Fox, best known for playing Jack Shephard in the iconic mystery drama series Lost, opened up about his decision to quit acting at the premiere of Peacock's upcoming apocalyptic thriller series, Last Light.

As per Variety, Fox spoke about having a bucket list that he wanted to complete. Following his role in Bone Tomahawk, he felt that he had ticked all the items on the list, and decided to direct his attention elsewhere. He said:

“I kind of had a bucket list in my mind of things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and after I did Bone Tomahawk in 2014 that had kind of completed the bucket list”

More about Matthew Fox's roles in Bone Tomahawk and Lost

Bone Tomahawk is a Western horror film helmed by S. Craig Zahler. The film revolves around a sheriff and his posse, who set out on a mission to rescue three people from a group of cannibalistic natives. In the film, Matthew Fox plays a ruthless gunslinger named John Brooder. Fox received widespread critical acclaim for his performance.

Earlier, Fox had also played the role of protagonist Jack Shephard in Lost. The show focuses on the survivors of a plane crash who are stranded on a secluded island. As they try to look for ways to escape, they discover some shocking truths about the island.

Fox's Jack Shephard plays the leader of the group of survivors. His character has was showered with praises, with many critics considering it one of the best protagonists on TV.

Why does Matthew Fox not act anymore?

According to Variety, Fox wanted to do a Western film, and with Bone Tomahawk, he'd ''sort of completed the bucket list.'' He further stated that after Bone Tomahwak, he decided to retire from showbiz in order to spend time with his family and work on his personal interests like music and writing. Fox hasn't appeared in a TV show since the iconic ABC mystery drama, Lost, ended in 2010.

Fox hasn't acted at all ever since the release of Bone Tomahawk, which is widely regarded as one of the finest western films of the last decade.

Matthew Fox to be executive producer for Peacock's Last Light

Fox marks his return to television with Peacock's upcoming thriller miniseries, Last Light. The 5-episode series is based on author Alex Scarrow's acclaimed 2007 novel of the same name and focuses on a family that struggles to survive in a dangerously chaotic world.

The series is helmed by Dennie Gordon, who's known for her work on shows like Jack Ryan, White Collar, The Loop, and many more. Fox serves as an executive producer along with William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault and Peter Settman. The show doesn't have an official release date yet.

Apart from Fox, Last Light stars Joanna Froggatt, Taylor Fay, Tom Wlaschiha, Victor Alli, Alyth Ross and Hakeem Jomah, among others, in pivotal roles.

