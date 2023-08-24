What does mercury retrograde in Virgo mean? Hilarious memes take social media by a storm

Mercury retrograde memes are back once again, now that it's that time of the year when Mercury is in retrograde, and as expected, chaos ensues. Astronomically, Mercury retrograde is when Mercury laps the Earth while rotating around the sun. Astrologically, it represents a period in a person's life when all communications break down and everything goes haywire.

The second Mercury retrograde started on August 23, and it's happening under the Virgo sign. In the online space, several memes emerges every time Mercury goes retrograde, and this time as well, there was indeed no shortage of humor. Netizens took to the internet to joke about their impending emotional breakdowns, all to be blamed on the mercury retrograde.

Expand Tweet

Scientifically, the Mercury retrograde phenomenon is an optical illusion. Mercury is a planet that orbits the sun, closer than Earth, taking a mere 88 days to complete a full rotation compared to the Earth's tedious 365.

Retrograde happens when Mercury laps the Earth in solar rotation, making it look like the planet is moving in reverse from the Earth's point of view, hence Mercury retrograde. The phenomenon occurs about 3 to 4 times a year. Each time it does, it lasts around three weeks. In 2023, Mercury is set to retrograde three times.

The astrology behind the Mercury retrograde explained as the phenomenon began on August 23

The latest Mercury retrograde has already begun on August 23, 2023, and will last until September 15. This time, the retrograde is happening under the Virgo sign, with pre-retrograde shadows that already occurred from August 3, and post-retrograde shadows that will linger until the end of September.

Astrologically, this phenomenon is a time of miscommunication and uncertainty since Mercury is considered the planet that affects communication. Therefore, when it goes on retrograde, it symbolizes negativity in that aspect.

This negativity can be seen through many chaotic elements in the field of communication that may happen to one during this period. This includes anxiety, headaches, friendship spats, disagreements, scheduling problems, the urge to reconnect with broken relationships, negotiation breakdowns, and other general misunderstandings.

As this time around, the retrograde comes under the Virgo sign, areas of life ruled by the sign will also be affected. Some of Virgo's traits are already being affected by Mercury, like communication and information. Additionally, intellect, travel, work, and health may be affected.

As suc, this is the time for double checks; every e-mail or text sent may need to be thoroughly reviewed to clear any potential misunderstandings. Technology may also be somewhat erratic during this time. This period is also unfavorable for having critical conversations that may lead to drastic long-term changes as the chance of misunderstandings is high.

Flexibility is vital to surviving the retrograde since the potential for sudden unplanned situations like delays or travel issues during this time will be more likely. Therefore, keeping oneself flexible and open regarding timings, bookings, schedules, and other similar activities is essential. Creating backup plans may also help deal with situations that may not go the way they were initially planned.

Expand Tweet

Retrograde memes take over the internet as netizens discuss their moods

As mentioned above, netizens always go wild this time of the year. This time, too, social media was filled with Mercury retrograde memes. Users stressed over the communications that could be affected, along with preparing for a mental breakdown or ranting and joking about how they have already had one.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the chaos alleged to ensue in this period, people are generally advised to keep calm as being overly conscious and stressed may give rise to new problems even if none existed.