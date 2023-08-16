"So disrespectful": Woman walks across Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill water bottle, leaving netizens upset

A video of a woman walking across Rome’s Trevi Fountain to fill her water bottle has now emerged online, leaving netizens shocked and appalled at her action. The incident took place in July and some onlookers filmed it.

The footage showed the woman wading through the water running at the base of the historic fountain to make her way to Trevi’s back rocks. She then climbed up a little, opened her water carrier, and went on to fill it with the fountain water.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was dressed in a blue top and white khakis. While she strode over to the back rocks, other tourists watched in disbelief and astonishment.

There were clear signboards posted around the fountain that stated that tourists were not allowed to get into the water. However, the woman clearly ignored all the signs and proceeded with her action, before a security member blew their whistle and marched towards her.

The two had a brief conversation where the woman appeared to be explaining her actions, after which the guard escorted her out of the site.

Several news outlets posted the video on social media, where it reached more viewers. One user commented on the clip shared by ABC News on X (formerly Twitter) and called the act very disrespectful.

Internet chastises woman for filling water bottle from Trevi Fountain

Netizens have been upset with the increasing number of incidents where tourists are seen disrespecting historic sites in Europe. After the latest video surfaced online, they condemned the woman for ignoring the rules and crossing Trevi Fountain to get her water bottle filled.

She was labeled a "Karen" by many, while some speculated that the woman is probably an American. People also questioned her culture and wrote that she should have been fined for the incident.

Netizens criticize woman for ignoring signboards and filling water bottle from Rome's historic site. (Image via X/@ABC)

Bystander's remark on the Trevi Fountain incident

Lex Jones, one of the tourists who were present at the Trevi fountain at the time of the incident, recorded the video which was uploaded by Twitter page, Storyful.

"There were signs all over saying that's not allowed. I was just like, wow, this is crazy, so I started videoing it," Jones said.

It is not known if the woman was arrested or fined afterward. The reason why she went to fill her bottle is also unclear. The source of the water at the Trevi fountain is the ancient Aqua Virgo.

Other incidents of tourists disrespecting popular historic sites in Italy

There have been other similar incidents at European historic sites in recent times, particularly in Italy. In July, a person was captured taking a dive and swimming into the Trevi Fountain while bystanders were applauding.

Following the incident, Major Events, Sport, Tourism, and Fashion’s councilor of Rome, Alessandro Onorato, called the incident barbaric and derision of the city’s cultural and historical heritage. Onorato also urged authorities to impose a limit on who can access the fountain:

“Police fines and multiple appeals to common sense are no longer enough. This is not the tourism we deserve and need.”

July witnessed another incident where a man was caught carving names on the walls of one of the world’s seven wonders, the Colosseum. The man was later identified by Italian police as a Bristol fitness instructor.

Last week, tourists destroyed an Italian sculpture worth €200,000 in Lombardy. Italy’s deputy prime minister denounced them as “imbeciles” while a local politician demanded compensation for the tourists’ actions.