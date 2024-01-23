What did Michael Banks do? Charges explored as suspect arrested following shooting in Florida

Michael Banks from Tampa, Florida, has been accused of going on a shooting spree that killed one and injured two others. The two victims of the shooting were allegedly the 42-year-old alleged shooter's family members. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, on North 23rd Street and East Linebaugh Avenue at around 12:45 pm local time.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a shooting. Discretion is advised.

Banks' 60-year-old mother was the person who called the police and reported the shooting. She claimed that her friend had been shot by the alleged shooter. After arresting Banks, while they were investigating him, local police discovered that the alleged shooter had a violent past.

Michael Banks' family kicked him out as he wanted to have an illicit relationship with his daughter

The shooting took place in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Michael Banks' 60-year-old mother and her friend were discussing the former's desire to have a relationship with his daughter.

They reportedly stated that Banks should be kicked out of the house. Soon after this, she noticed her friend suddenly fall to the floor after which, she allegedly saw her son standing with a gun in his hand. According to authorities, Banks then opened fire at his elderly mother, who managed to escape the shooting.

Michael Banks' teenage daughter was allegedly in the shower when the first round of bullets was fired. She decided to lock the bathroom door from inside for safety but the suspected shooter allegedly shot through the door. While she managed to escape, she was shot in her leg.

When officers arrived at the scene, Michael Banks opened fire at them as well but no one was injured. He was apprehended after he surrendered to the police.

According to court documents obtained by Law & Crime, Banks' mother was referred to as "Victim 2" while her friend was referred to as "Victim 1."

"Shortly afterwards Victim 2 [the grandmother] heard a gunshot, and turned to see Victim 1 fall to the floor while the defendant stood over her holding his gun. Victim 2 said that the defendant then shot at her, grazing her in the head, before she fled the residence." The report said.

Law enforcement officials discovered Banks' violent criminal record

Upon investigation, authorities discovered a violent past of Michael Banks. He was convicted of aggravated assault battery of a pregnant woman in 2007, and then in 2010, he was convicted of felony battery. In 2015, he was allowed to leave prison but was placed on probation in 2018.

Authorities charged Banks with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. According to prosecutors, the alleged murder weapon used in the case was a "muzzle-loader revolver".

While talking to investigating officers, Banks allegedly told the police that he wrote a letter to his daughter asking her to avoid dating someone else. He allegedly said that he wanted her to start a "romantic relationship" with him. Banks then went on to admit to shooting the three individuals.

It has been confirmed that Banks sustained no injuries during the shooting. He told cops that he felt "betrayed and upset" when he heard his mom and her friend talk about kicking him out, for wanting an inappropriate relationship with his daughter.

The suspect's court hearing has been set for Wednesday, January 24, 2024. He is currently been held without a bond.