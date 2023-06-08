What did Michael Tisius do? Missouri executes man over deputies' murder

The state of Missouri recently carried out the execution of Michael Tisius, a death row inmate convicted of killing two jailers in 2000. Tisius, 42, was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 6:10 pm on Tuesday, June 6, at the state prison in Bonne Terre, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Tisius was 19 years old when he killed two unarmed jail guards, Jason Acton and Leon Egly, while attempting to aid his former cellmate, Roy Vance, in an escape from the Randolph County Jail.

Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, denied a clemency request for death row inmate Michael Tisius. Additionally, an eleventh-hour appeal to the US Supreme Court for a stay of execution was unsuccessful.

Several attempts to dissuade the State of Missouri from carrying out the execution failed

In 2010, Michael Tisius received a death sentence for his involvement in the killing of two sheriff's deputies during an unsuccessful attempt to free his former cellmate. The incident occurred when Tisius, then 19 years old, arrived at the Randolph County jail in 2000 with Roy Vance's girlfriend, Tracie Bulington.

Upon their arrival at the jail, Tisius and Bulington deceived Leon Egley and Jason Acton, the jailers, by claiming to be delivering cigarettes to Roy Vance. However, the jailers were unaware that Tisius was in possession of a pistol.

During the trial, Tracie Bulington testified that she witnessed Tisius holding the gun and saw him shoot and kill Jason Acton. When Egley approached, Tisius also shot him, despite both officers being unarmed.

In an attempt to free Vance, Tisius searched for keys in the dispatch area but was unsuccessful in opening Vance's cell. As Egley grabbed Bulington's leg, Tisius continued to shoot him multiple times.

After the incident, Tisius and Bulington fled the scene, but their car broke down later that day in Kansas. They were subsequently apprehended in Wathena, Kansas, which is approximately 130 miles west of Huntsville. Tisius confessed to committing the crimes and Bulington and Vance received life sentences for their convictions on murder charges.

Tisius' defense team argued that the killings were not premeditated and released a video last week, in which Vance claimed responsibility for planning the escape attempt and manipulating Tisius into participating.

Despite these arguments, governor Mike Parson declined a clemency request, stating:

"It's despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law. The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius' sentences according to the court's order and deliver justice."

In his final statement, Tisius expressed remorse for his crimes and stated that he had made efforts to become a better person. Tisius wrote that he was sorry not because he was "at the end," but because he was truly sorry.

Advocates with Missourians To Abolish the Death Penalty held signs outside Governor Parson's office in protest prior to the execution. Tisius' lawyers also appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, alleging that a juror at a sentencing hearing was illiterate, in violation of Missouri law.

However, the Supreme Court rejected Tisius' final appeal, upholding the decision to proceed with the execution. Another argument raised by Tisius' attorneys, that he should be spared due to his age at the time of the killings, was also dismissed by the Supreme Court.

While a 2005 ruling bars executions of those under 18 when their crime occurred, Tisius' lawyers argued that even at 19, he should have his sentence commuted to life in prison without parole.

Moreover, six out of the 12 former jurors who had previously voted unanimously to recommend the death penalty for Tisius have now submitted sworn affidavits stating that they now support life imprisonment instead of capital punishment for him.

Missouri has executed two other individuals this year, including Amber McLaughlin, believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S., and Raheem Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children in 2004 in St. Louis County.

Another execution is scheduled to take place in Missouri on August 1. Johnny Johnson, who was convicted of the s*xual assault and murder of a 6-year-old girl in St. Louis County in 2002, is set to face the death penalty.

