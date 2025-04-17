What did Mikey Madison win Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars for? Demi Moore claims she was "calm and composed" knowing Madison would win 

Demi Moore claimed she predicted that Mikey Madison would be named Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards. She added that she was calm and composed about her prediction despite being nominated herself in the category.

In an interview with TIME published April 16, Demi Moore said that she had a premonition about Mikey Madison winning Best Actress at the Oscars. She said:

"I leaned over and whispered to my manager, 'I think it's going to Mikey.' I don't know why I knew, but I did. I was so centered and calm. I didn't feel gutted. I didn't feel any of those kinds of things. I just trusted and am in trust of whatever is going to unfold."

Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 2024 film Anora, directed by Sean Baker. Madison played the role of a prostitute in the romantic drama, where her character fell in love with the son of a Russian businessman.

Meanwhile, Moore was one of the favorites to win the coveted honor for her performance in The Substance, where she played an aging Hollywood actress. Apart from Madison and Moore, the other nominees in the Best Actress category were Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).

Mikey Madison says she exchanged texts with Demi Moore after her Best Actress Oscar win

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after winning her first Oscar, Mikey Madison mentioned that she exchanged texts with her fellow nominee, Demi Moore, after her win. When asked if she had spoken to any of the other nominees, she said:

"I texted with Demi Moore, who I adore. She's one of the sweetest, kindest women I've ever met, and I'm so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person. I adore her, and I can't wait to see what she does next, what kind of characters she brings us. I think we're all so ready and excited to see that."

Demi Moore also had similar thoughts for Mikey Madison. After her win, she took to her Instagram to congratulate the Anora actress and added that she couldn't wait to see her next project.

In her interview, Mikey Madison also weighed in on whether the Best Actress race at the Oscars is treated as a horse race by the media. She said:

"Well, I mean, the idea of that is uncomfortable, of course, for any of those things to be projected onto me because it's not how I feel. I know how I feel, and I know that it's just been a celebration of Anora and a celebration of all of these women and their performances. I continue to feel that way, and I always will."

Apart from her Academy win, Mikey Madison also won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her performance in Anora. Meanwhile, Demi Moore also did not leave the awards season empty-handed, as she won honors at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work in The Substance.

Anora won multiple other accolades at the 2025 Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture honors. Meanwhile, The Substance won an Oscar for Best Hairstyling and Makeup.

