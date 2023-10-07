What did Millie Bobby Brown say about Drake in 2018? Rapper finally addresses controversy in new song

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake have been friends for years now, and the duo's bond has been subject to criticism on several occasions. The situation became the talk of the town when spoke about the Grammy-winning rapper during the 2018 Emmy Awards. She said that he was "a great friend and a great role model," and that he gave her advice about relationships.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Netizens were quick to point out that Millie Bobby Brown was only 14 years old when the pair met and their friendship seemed inappropriate.

The Canadian rapper has now called out the people who commented about their relationship in his new album For All The Dogs, which was released on October 6, 2023. He mentioned the Stranger Things actress in the track Another Late Night and rapped about the Millie Bobby Brown controversy.

"My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin', ayy / Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin'," he said.

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about a text exchange between her and Drake in 2018, which left fans concerned

Drake, the popular Canadian rapper and singer, recently released his eighth studio album on October 6, 2023. One of the tracks from the album For All the Dogs called Another Late Night included references to the 2018 controversy about the relationship between the rapper and Millie Bobby Brown.

The pair first met in 2018 when they both attended the Brisbane Supernova convention in Australia. The same year, the Enola Holmes actress spoke about her bond with Drake in an interview at the Emmy Awards. As per Complex, she called the latter "a great friend and a great role model."

"We just texted each other the other day. He was like, 'I miss you so much,' I was like, 'I miss you more,'" Millie Bobby Brown said.

According to The Independent, the rapper texted her occasionally to give her "boy advice." The God's Plan artist also gave her insight on how to navigate the entertainment industry as an up-and-coming star, as he had led a similar life growing up. Drake was also a child star, who appeared on the Canadian TV show Degrassi before gaining popularity as a rapper.

Netizens and the media slammed him for being so close to a 14-year-old girl at the time and believed that his giving Millie advice about relationships was inappropriate, as per The Independent.

Millie Bobby Brown responded to the controversy as she shared her opinion via her Instagram stories. She said that it was "weird" for the media to "make a lovely friendship" their headline and not give the same attention to "real problems" that were going on in the world, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

"I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don't get to choose that for me," she said.

Years later, Drake has now addressed the allegations in his latest release and slammed netizens, calling them "weirdos."

Drake to take a break from music and focus on his health

On October 6, 2023, the Canadian rapper spoke about taking a break for a "year or so" due to the "craziest problems" with his stomach over the past years.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I'll talk about that soon enough," he said on his show Table For One.

He said he was stepping back from music production and he would "lock the door in the studio for a little bit."

There is currently no information about the specific date for his return.