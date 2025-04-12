What is Modere and what did it sell? Netizens react to abrupt closure of MLM wellness company 

Multi-level marketing (MLM) wellness company, Modere, took to its website on April 11, 2025, to announce its closure. Thanking its customers for the journey, the MLM company mentioned that they were closing their doors after serving the community for 23 years.

As per the company's LinkedIn profile, Modere is an "omnichannel, consumer products company" which develops and markets clean wellness and health products via e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company boasted an "award-winning portfolio" featuring beauty, personal care, household essentials, and nutritional products devoid of harmful chemicals and compounds.

In the note announcing its closure, the MLM company addressed its consumers stating:

"We’re incredibly grateful for your support, trust, and loyalty over the years. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just discovered us recently, thank you for being a part of our story. From all of us at Modere — thank you. It’s been an honor."

Shortly after the MLM company's announcement and intimation of its closure via email, internet users reacted to the company's abrupt closure. Some consumers asked for the company to give them a discount on their remaining inventory, while some expressed shock:

Netizens react to abrupt closure of MLM company (Image via Instagram/ @modere_us)

Netizens shocked over MLM company's sudden closing (Image via Instagram/ @modere_us)

More details about Modere and its best-seller amid news of MLM company's closure

Modere was founded in 2013 with a mission to create products without "controversial ingredients" and they encompassed the clean label philosophy in all their products from nutrition to household care.

While there isn't a lot of data on the MLM company's leadership hierarchy, Asma Ishaq was the company's CEO in 2020.

Additionally, the company appointed Nate Frazier as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Chairman, and President in December 2023.

Nate Frazier honed more than two decades of omnichannel leadership experience via his prior experience as COO and Executive Vice President at GNC.

In August 2024, the MLM company further strengthened its leadership by appointing Heath Tilley as Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Cammie Taylor as Chief People Officer, and Jeff Hildebrandt as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

These appointments enhanced the company's human resources, operational, and marketing departments.

As for one of its best-selling products, the MLM company launched Curb in September 2024. Curb is a dietary supplement supporting appetite suppression and the natural production of GLP-1 which is a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite, digestion, and blood sugar.

As per Price Plow's report on Curb dated January 2025, the MLM company's product helped 28 beta testers lose more than 500 pounds in 90 days. Talking about its hero product, the company's President and Executive Chairman said:

"Our commitment to helping people live their healthiest, happiest lives is unwavering. We are confident that these formulas will help customers around the world achieve their overall wellness goals, while driving growth for Modere.”

Another popular product by the MLM brand was its Liquid BioCell Collagen.

It was a multi-patented collagen line that acquired recognitions like the Best Joint Health Supplement at SupplySide West and NutraIngredient's 2015 Reader's Ingredient of the Year.

While the exact reason for the MLM company's sudden closure isn't known yet, netizens and influencers involved with the brand have been expressing shock over the news and their perspective on possible reasons behind the brand shutting down.

