What did My Tran do? Arlington woman arrested for brutal murder of husband

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Arlington, a woman has been arrested for allegedly beating her husband to death with a hammer. My Tran, 42, is currently being held without bond at the Tarrant County Jail, charged with murder. According to the Arlington Police Department, Tran made the distressing 911 call herself at around 5:58 am, reporting the incident.

After the call was made on May 24, the Arlington police arrived at the apartment complex located in the 3200 block of Sweet Gum Trail. Upon arrival, officials discovered Tran, sitting near the apartment door, and found the body of her 45-year-old husband inside the residence.

Police spokesperson Jesse Minton stated that although it is believed Tran arrived at the apartment on the evening of Tuesday, May 23, the specific time is yet to be confirmed.

Arlington woman My Tran killed her husband after he asked her to sign divorce papers

Arlington police arrived at the scene of the crime after Tran made the 911 call. During a protective sweep of the apartment, officers found the lifeless body of a white male lying on the bed. The victim has been described as a 45-year-old male who appeared to have suffered head trauma and significant blood loss.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel pronounced the man dead at approximately 6:15 am.

Arlington police officers have stated that My Tran provided her account of the events to officers with the assistance of a Vietnamese-speaking detective. She was read her Miranda rights and willingly engaged in conversation with the police.

The arrest affidavit revealed that Tran admitted to harboring anger toward her husband because he asked her to sign divorce papers. Tran claimed that at around 4:00 am on the day of the crime, she retrieved a hammer from her vehicle and entered the apartment, where she contemplated killing her husband.

Eventually, she struck him in the head multiple times with the hammer, and he sustained an estimated six to seven blows. Following the attack, Tran called emergency services herself, taking full responsibility for the act.

1 in 9 men suffer violence at the hands of their partners

Statistics show that a significant number of men also experience severe forms of intimate partner violence, including physical violence, s*xual violence, and stalking.

As per the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), approximately 1 in 9 men have faced such severe forms of intimate partner violence. Furthermore, it is reported that 1 in 4 men have encountered some form of physical violence from an intimate partner, which encompasses various behaviors ranging from slapping to pushing, and may not always be categorized as "domestic violence."

Moreover, around 5.1 million men in the United States have been stalked at some point in their lives. 1 in 18 men have experienced stalking by an intimate partner to the extent that they felt intense fear or believed that they or someone close to them would be subjected to harm or even killed.

