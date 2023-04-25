Bam Margera: 5 things to know about the MTV star amid arrest warrant reports

Bam Margera has landed himself in troubled waters yet again. The former professional skateboarder and television star has been accused of engaging in a "physical confrontation" with another person who suffered minor injuries. It was reported that the victim was Jesse Margera, Bam's brother.

TMZ reported that Bam banged on his brother's bedroom door last Sunday morning and left a disturbing note. Upon finding it, Jesse walked downstairs and found Bam urinating in the kitchen sink. A fight broke out and Jesse claimed that Bam struck him multiple times in the head. Bam also allegedly threatened to kill him and the others in the house, following which he fled into the woods behind the house.

Authorities have now issued an arrest warrant for Bam Margera.

This news comes hot on the heels of his latest arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in San Diego County. The victim, an unidentified woman, claimed that he kicked her. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility but was released a day later after posting bail, which amounted to $50,000.

Following the latest confrontation, Bam Margera is now on the run, and authorities have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to report it to the Pennsylvania State Police.

5 things you probably did not know about the infamous Bam Margera

1) Jackass put him on the map

The popular but controversial American reality comedy television series, Jackass, helped make Bam Margera famous. It originally aired on MTV and received a lot of criticism for encouraging dangerous behavior. Even after MTV ended Jackass broadcasts in 2002, it continued to thrive and soon transformed into a media franchise, which included spin-offs, feature films, games, merchandise, and more.

Bam Margera was well liked by fans. He has created successful spin-off shows such as Viva La Bam, Bam's Unholy Union, and more. He even co-wrote and directed the films Haggard and Minghags. But his struggle with alcohol abuse was evident from early on, as he would often appear on camera under the influence.

2) Nicole Margera files for legal separation

Bam and Nicole's son is named Phoenix Wolf (Image via Getty)

Bam's wife Nicole Margera recently filed for legal separation. It has also been reported that she is seeking legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son. Bam Margera married Nicole Boyd in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy on December 23, 2017.

While Nicole will be seeking spousal support, she will be requesting the court to terminate Bam Margera's ability to be awarded spousal support. Nicole and Bam's relationship has been on the rocks for quite a while, and it looks like his legal and mental health problems have taken a toll on the marriage.

3) Suing Johnny Knoxville, Paramount, and MTV

Bam Margera sued Johnny Knoxville along with Paramount, MTV, and a few others for wrongful termination from Jackass Forever. Since Margera and Knoxville were on good terms for many years, the lawsuit surprised many fans.

Margera claimed that he was coerced into signing a "Wellness Agreement" when he was in a rehab facility. A clause in the contract stated that he had to stay sober during the production of the film, but he tested positive for Adderall. He claimed wrongful termination because he had been taking Adderall for many years as part of his prescription. They ultimately decided to resolve matters with a private settlement.

4) Had seizures due to Covid

Bam Margera has previously revealed that he was almost pronounced dead due to complications from Covid-19. The skateboarder didn't even know that he had Covid. It was only after he had four seizures, each lasting around 10-20 minutes, that he was rushed to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, he had his fifth seizure and needed a tube to breathe.

During one of his seizures, he bit down on his tongue. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia because he ingested infected blood. At the San Diego hospital where he was admitted, he was unconscious for around five days. He was released after eight days of treatment.

5) Held at gunpoint

During a trip to Colombia in the past, the reality star was robbed. While in Cartagena, Bam Margera took a taxi alone and he was threatened by some goons who couldn't speak English. Since Bam couldn't understand Spanish, they translated 'empty your wallet' on their phone and pointed a gun at him.

He did as they asked and handed over $500 that he had on him. Then they let him go.

Bam shared the whole experience in an Instagram video. The incident happened in August 2018. Earlier that year, he had checked into rehab and was sober for seven months, but later revealed that the unfortunate incident led to a relapse.

As mentioned before, following his recent altercation with his brother, there is now an arrest warrant for Bam Margera.

