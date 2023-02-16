How many times has Bam Margera been married? All about his wives as Nicole Boyd files for separation

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd are getting separated after being married for 10 years. Margera was previously married to Melissa “Missy” Rothstein from 2007 to 2012.

Due to their continuing irreconcilable disagreements, Boyd has filed for divorce. According to court filings, Boyd has requested full custody of their kid and that Margera be permitted to see him on different occasions. Nicole also appealed for Bam to cover the spousal support and legal fees.

Boyd’s attorney David Glass also spoke to People recently. He said that his client has decided to end the marriage because Bam’s addiction to drugs and alcohol has increased to a great extent, and he has been unable to offer support to her and their family. Glass added:

“Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family.”

Due to Bam Margera's involvement in several legal issues and the incident at the rehab facility in 2022, the couple has been dealing with a number of issues for a long time. Boyd told People in a statement that she anticipates her husband getting sober by entering rehab again.

Bam Margera has been engaged twice in the past

Bam Margera was romantically linked to Jenn Rivell and Melissa "Missy" Rothstein in the past (Image via Mike McGregor/Getty Images)

Bam Margera was first engaged to Jenn Rivell, who collaborated with him several times. The pair separated in 2005, and things got worse when Margera claimed that Rivell trespassed into his house.

While appearing in Chester County Common Pleas Court for a verdict on protection from abuse hearing, Margera said that he is scared and has no idea what Rivell will do next. Margera recalled an incident that happened in October 2005, where Rivell climbed over the fence and broke through the back door. He added:

“About a year before the October incident, it was about 4 a.m. … She hopped over the fence and kicked the door open. She yelled at me and said I shouldn’t have broken up with her.”

Margera said that when he and Rivell broke up, the latter destroyed some of his possessions and that he has been abused several times in the past.

After getting engaged in 2006, Bam wed Melissa "Missy" Rothstein in 2007. The wedding was also documented in Bam's Unholy Union MTV series. In 2012, the couple's divorce became final.

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd’s relationship timeline

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd exchanged vows in October 2013, and the former also shared a video of their wedding through his YouTube channel.

Margera was spotted kissing Boyd at the Random Hero Festival. For the big day, Boyd opted for a lacy white gown, while Margera was seen in a hoodie and shredded cape. They became the parents of a son, Phoenix Wolf, in December 2017.

