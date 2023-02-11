Who was Doris Bergman? Hollywood publicist and her husband die in Mar Vista house fire

Well-known publicist Doris Bergman recently passed away at the age of 68. An initial report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office mentioned that she died at her residence on Wednesday, February 8 and that the cause of her death is unclear.

However, a Facebook post by fashion designer Sue Wong revealed that Bergman died in a house fire along with her husband Albert and their cat. Wong added a few pictures featuring her with Bergman and wrote:

“I had last spoken to her only over last weekend, and she was sounding rather delusional and hallucinatory probably from pain pills and was perhaps very over medicated. She told me that was lying on the floor and couldn’t sit up because her back and shoulders went out.”

Wong said that she was devastated by Bergman's death as they became close friends during the Covid-19 pandemic. She shared that they also had a good mental and intellectual bond. Wong ended the post by writing:

“I will greatly miss her on so many levels, - - her great sardonic wit, her intelligence, her generosity of spirit and her wicked sense of black, dark humor. Rest in peace, dear Doris and Albert. Continue on in your souls’ journey everlasting light. You will be missed beyond measure. I am so sad!!”

What do we know about Doris Bergman?

Doris Bergman was known as the founder of Bergman Public Relations (Image via Doris Bergman/Facebook)

Doris Bergman used to host Oscar gifting suites with personalities like Jane Lynch, Marilu Henner, Judd Nelson, and others. She collaborated with George Lopez for his annual golf classic event.

Bergman was also the founder of the celebrity consulting agency Bergman Public Relations, which was established in 2004. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was an expert in representing celebrities and news personalities like comedians, authors, chefs, lawyers, couture fashion designers, and newsmakers. The bio also stated:

“Specialties: National and international placements including CNN Headline News, Greta Van Sustern, Nancy Grace, Extra, E!, Glen Beck, Geraldo, Tyra, Access Hollywood, Star jones, BBC, Larry King Live!, Howard Stern, Hollywood Heat, Marie Claire, UK, The Mirror, In Touch, OK!, US Weekly, etc.”

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, Donis Bergman’s house was on fire at around 2.20 am on February 8. Although a 911 call was made from her house, it was disconnected before the dispatcher received it. Bergman’s house was already destroyed by the time the fire department reached the spot.

A Facebook post by the LAFD's Facebook account on Wednesday, February 8, confirmed that "an elder man and woman and their cat perished early Wednesday morning in a #MarVista house fire."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, Brian Humphrey, later said that they searched the entire spot and located Bergman, her husband, and the cat. They were all pronounced dead on the spot.

