How old is Maria Menounos' husband? All about Kevin Undergaro as couple are set to welcome their first child

Well-known journalist, TV personality, and actress Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro are all set to become parents. Their representative confirmed the news, and Maria also posted a video on Instagram where she and Keven are staring at an ultrasound.

In the video clip, Maria points out by saying that it is her baby. Speaking about her journey to pregnancy, Maria spoke to People and stated,

“Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby. Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro tied the knot in 2017 during the New Year, followed by another wedding the following year. The duo was romantically linked in 1998 and got engaged in March 2016.

Maria Menounos' husband, Keven Undergaro, is known as the creator of AfterBuzz TV

Keven Undergaro, who is currently 55 years old, finished his graduation from Saint Anselm College. He soon developed an interest in establishing his career in Hollywood.

Undergaro started his career as a writer for the dating game show Singled Out, which aired on MTV. He produced an independent film that did not receive a positive response and caused financial problems for him. After meeting Maria Menounos, he decided to support her career and learned everything about the entertainment industry.

Undergaro is famous as the creator of AfterBuzz TV, along with his wife, Menounos. They created the platform to discuss the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad. AfterBuzz TV gained recognition for the after-show podcasts of different TV shows. However, the platform has reportedly canceled the production of shows following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Keven is also known as the co-creator and executive producer of the ABC show #DanceBattle America. He is the writer and director of the black comedy film Adventures of Serial Buddies, and the producer of This Isn’t Funny on Netflix.

He is the host of a podcast titled The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, which is currently streaming on www.thetomorrowshow.com.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro’s journey to becoming parents

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro got married in 2017 (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

In an interview with People in February 2022, Maria Menounos spoke about her journey to becoming a mother. She said that she had never imagined that it would take so long and was getting frustrated with every passing day.

Following a piece of advice from Kim Kardashian, the pair chose the path of surrogacy but were shocked to learn in 2021 that their first surrogate was not matching medically. Maria mentioned,

“There’s something called a mock cycle that my fertility doctor suggested because we only have two really good embryos and we want two kids. What would happen is the uterine lining wouldn’t grow to that last stage where you could safely implant and know that the embryo would stick. Had we not done [a mock cycle], we would’ve probably lost our only chances.”

When the pair found another surrogate, Maria was nervous. She even addressed her mother’s demise, saying that she feels bad that her mother won’t get to see her grandchildren.

According to Menounos, she revealed to her mother that she and Keven were going to implant. She stated that following her mother’s death, she tried to find her life’s purpose and was happy to lose herself to care for her mother.

