Who was Douglas McGrath? Acclaimed Oscar and Tony nominee dies aged 64

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, well-known screenwriter, film director, and actor Douglas McGrath recently passed away at the age of 64. The news was revealed by producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner, and John Lithgow of Everything’s Fine. They stated:

“We are devastated by the sudden death of Douglas McGrath. The company of Everything’s Fine was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show. We send our warmest condolences to Jane and his family. May his memory be a blessing.”

Before his death, he worked on Everything’s Fine, an Off-Broadway solo show. The show's final performance was held on November 2 and has been playing since January 22, 2022.

His cause of death has not been revealed, and no funeral plans have been made yet.

Douglas McGrath was active in the film industry since the 1980s

Douglas McGrath was the writer and director of several films (Image via Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Douglas McGrath was born to R. Searle McGrath and Beatrice McGrath on February 2, 1958. His father was an independent oil producer from Midland, Texas. The actor finished his education at Trinity School of Midland, The Choate School, and Princeton University.

Following his graduation, he became a member of the board of directors at the Princeton Triangle Club. Douglas began his career with Saturday Night Live as a writer from 1980 to 1981 and gained recognition for his theatrical productions like Checkers, The Age of Innocence, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and more.

Douglas McGrath was nominated for Academy Award under the Best Original Screenplay category for his work in the 1994 black comedy crime film Bullets Over Broadway. The film was directed by Woody Allen, who co-wrote the film with McGrath. The screenplay was later used as a basis for the Broadway stage adaptation in 2014.

Bullets Over Broadway featured Jim Broadbent, John Cusack, Harvey Fierstein, Chazz Palminteri, Mary-Louise Parker, Rob Reiner, Jennifer Tilly, and others in the lead roles. It received positive reviews from critics and grossed $37.5 million at the box office. Besides being an Oscar nominee, the film also received nominations at the BAFTA and Writers Guild of America.

Apart from his work on Saturday Night Live, he was also famous for helming two documentaries on HBO – His Way and Becoming Mike Nichols. The documentaries were also nominated for Emmy Awards. As an actor, he appeared in a few films such as Quiz Show (1994), The Daytrippers (1996), Prix Five (1997), Happiness (1998), Celebrity (1998), The Insider (1999), Company Man (2000), Small Time Crooks (2000), Hollywood Ending (2002), and more.

He was the director of films like Emma (1996), Company Man (2000), Nicholas Nickleby (2002), Infamous (2006), His Way (2011), I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011), Becoming Mike Nichols (2016), and more. He was also the writer of the 1993 comedy film Born Yesterday. Directed by Luis Mandoki, it received negative reviews and grossed around $17 million at the box office.

Additionally, in 2014, the screenwriter received a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical category for the Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Besides screenwriting, acting, and directing, Douglas McGrath was a columnist at Air Mail and wrote essays for The New Yorker, The New York Times, The New Republic, and Vanity Fair. His survivors include his wife, Jane Read Martin, and son, Henry McGrath.

