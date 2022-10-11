What is a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco? Pronunciation explained as Emma D'Arcy's drink goes viral

Emma D'Arcy, star of House of the Dragon, has made fans want to try a not-very-regular Italian drink known as the Negroni sbagliato with prosecco. On September 22, HBO Max posted a YouTube video titled Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Get To Know Me | House of the Dragon | HBO Max. In the video, Olivia Cooke asks her fellow actor, "What’s your drink of choice?" After taking some time to ponder over the question, D’Arcy responded, "a Negroni." Cooke added, "I was going to say the same thing."

D’Arcy went on to interject and add,

"Sbagliato... with Prosecco in it."

Emma's accent, smooth delivery, and playful response to the question sent the internet into a frenzy. The chemistry between the two throughout the entire video segment captivated netizens.

How to pronounce the Negroni drink revealed

D'Arcy's seven-word response and particularly the pronunciation of the drink sparked a firestorm of discussion about the Italian cocktail. For those who wish to understand the correct pronunciation of the drink, negroni is pronounced “neˈɡro.ni,” sbagliato is pronounced as “spAHg-lee-AH-toh” and prosecco sounds like “pruh·seh·koh.”

A negroni sbagliato consists of a Negroni (that includes equal parts gin, red vermouth and Campari). However, in the Sbagliato version of the beverage, the gin is replaced with Prosecco.

Emma D'Arcy's drink of choice takes over the internet (Image via Getty Images)

It has been rumored that the drink was created by an Italian bartender who ended up making it by mistake. While creating a traditional negroni, they happened to replace the gin with sparkling wine.

The sbagliato drink that favors prosecco makes the beverage much lighter in taste and alcoholic content.

Netizens swoon over Emma D’Arcy’s “Negroni Sbagliato with prosecco” pronunciation

Netizens could not get enough of D'Arcy's pronunciation of the drink after the video's release. A few tweets read:

Tyson @mrtysonw oh you’re bi? spell negroni sbagliato right now oh you’re bi? spell negroni sbagliato right now

val @fiordicera The bartender while you order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it The bartender while you order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it https://t.co/uOXbg4Ypn9

berry @sckberry the lgbtq community on their way to the closest bar so they can order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it the lgbtq community on their way to the closest bar so they can order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it https://t.co/dQVfYBhM48

mira 🐉 @kyIosbens they have the most attractive voice jesus christ they have the most attractive voice jesus christ https://t.co/cbgwwgeJBD

pauli @prettyanddpunkk bartenders at gay clubs when they have to make the 180th negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it bartenders at gay clubs when they have to make the 180th negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it https://t.co/8IcPPSfliO

kels❓ hotd brainrot @sansaskywalkers is your entire fyp “a negroni. sbagliato. ooo. with prosecco in it. oh stunning” or are you straight? is your entire fyp “a negroni. sbagliato. ooo. with prosecco in it. oh stunning” or are you straight?

Bec Shaw @Brocklesnitch i know im gay because i cannot escape the phrase negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it i know im gay because i cannot escape the phrase negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it

ruby @fortargaryen thanks to emma darcy all i want now is to go to a bar for the sole purpose of ordering a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.. thanks to emma darcy all i want now is to go to a bar for the sole purpose of ordering a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it..

As the boozy beverage gained popularity on social media, TikTok user @beccasaud decided to recreate it. The netizen, whose real name is Rebecca Rampersaud, is a fashion and tech entrepreneur in Leeds. Being an avid House of the Dragon fan, the TikToker uploaded a video of her rendition of the drink to social media. It was quickly able to amass nearly 90,000 views and almost 50,000 likes.

Despite posting a video of herself making the drink a few days ago, Rampersaud admitted in an interview that she had never tried the Negroni drink. She also stated that she intends to give it a shot now that it has gone viral.

"I hadn’t seen it": Emma D’Arcy admis to not watching Game of Thrones before auditioning for House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones is a pop culture phenomenon with a worldwide fan base and an endless list of awards. It should come as no surprise that the prequel series performs similarly, if not better.

However, Emma D’Arcy who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, has not watched GOT. They revealed to Interview magazine that they did not watch the famous series and it ended up working in their favor. The 30-year-old revealed:

"I hadn't seen it before I auditioned, which I honestly think is the only reason I'm able to do the job. There's no way I'd have made it through the audition process if, at that time, I had the love for the show that I have now. I think I'd have buckled under the pressure."

Despite not watching the show, they revealed that they read the show’s source material which included Fire & Blood before the HBO Max show’s production.

Poll : 0 votes