What is Netflix’s Last Call for Istanbul about? Storyline explored

Last Call for Istanbul is a Turkish romance drama that premiered on Netflix. The story revolves around two married individuals who meet each other by chance in New York. The film, directed by Gonenc Uyanik, explores the theme of love at first sight with the added complexity of a one-night affair that takes place despite their marital status.

Featuring actors Kivanç Tatlitug, Beren Saat, and Shayan Ardalan, Last Call for Istanbul is a visual treat that captures the essence of New York's nightlife in its 91 minutes of runtime. The official synopsis says:

"New York, love and second chances ... Serin, whose luggage was taken by another passenger, crosses paths with Mehmet at New York's JFK International Airport. The two strangers in search of missing luggage embark on an exploration of love, marriage and loyalty in New York."

Last Call for Istanbul was released globally on November 24, 2023, and was shot in New York and Istanbul.

Last Call for Istanbul storyline: Details explored

The Kivanç Tatlitug and Beren Saat romance rests on the notion of two married people crossing paths on their solo trips to New York, vowing to enjoy the few hours they share in a way that would not be possible in Turkey.

Starting with the issue of lost luggage, the movie showcases Tatlitug and Saat joining hands to be each other's companions for the night as they make their way through the busy nightlife of New York City.

Fans of the Turkish romantic drama television series Aşk-ı Memnu have more reason to give this rom-com a chance as the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors is back once again on screen.

Last Call for Istanbul cast and characters

Gonenc Uyanik, the name behind Netflix's The Gift (2019) and Love 101 (2020), tapped into the following actors to play roles in his movie. The actors who appear in Netflix's new rom-com include:

Kivanç Tatlitug (Into the Night) as Mehmet

Beren Saat (Atiye or The Gift) as Serin

Annie McCain Engman (Scenes from an Empty Church) as June

Joy Donze (Art of Diversion) as Sophia

Zihan Zhao (New York Ninja) as Fenhua

Angela Chew (Film Lab Presents) as Jia

Ty Fisher (The Last Kumite) as Comedy Club MC

The supporting cast includes Michael Loayza, Sindia Duverge, Susan Slatin, Rebecca Parker, Johnny Gaffney, George Slatin, John Bradford, Daniel Kwiatkowski, Sammi Rivera, Charlie Engman, Tristan James, Gabrielle Policano and Nikima Brooks.

Last Call for Istanbul review

Last Call for Istanbul (Istanbul Için Son Çagri) appears quite similar to Ashton Kutcher and Cameron Diaz's What Happens in Vegas at the outset, and the feeling lasts a while as wonderful cinematography takes us through the dazzling New York nightlife.

The undeniable on-screen chemistry of the lead pair adds to the film and makes the story by Nuran Evren Sit all the more believable.

However, the storyline takes a different route with the plot twist in the second half of the film. The movie makes for a classic getaway romance that is a fun watch for the holidays as well.

Last Call for Istanbul comes with a TV-MA rating as it explores themes of love, fidelity, and complications that lie beyond a getaway affair.