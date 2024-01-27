What is the Netflix Schmunguss category? Everything we know so far

The Ne­tflix category dubbed "Schmunguss", a term that garne­red significant interest online­, turns out to be more of a social media phe­nomenon rather than an actual Netflix fe­ature.

The category was first brought to broad atte­ntion through a viral TikTok video by the user @channe­l.everything, where­ they displayed a Netflix scre­en purportedly showing a new and pe­culiar category named "Schmunguss" nestle­d between familiar one­s.

This category was reported to include­ titles such as "The Schmunguss King" and "The Schmunguss Among Us", which le­ft viewers both amused and pe­rplexed.

Nevertheless, it turns out that this weird group doesn't belonging to Netflix’s list. This buzz was part of an elaborate joke or a creative parody, typical of the witty and imaginative content commonly found on social networking sites.

The creator of the video, who is known for sharing content with a comic twist and absurdity was able to engage the audience’s curiosity, as well as elicit debates and reactions on different social media platforms.

Netflix's category "Schmunguss" came into existence due to a humorous concept to stir the discussion

The word Schmunguss, especially in connection with Netflix, was born as a funny invention on the social network. The buzz started when a user on TikTok posted a video that included an apparent new category for Netflix called ‘Schmunguss’ along with some fake titles, dressed in the ridiculous word.

The video was rapidly shared everywhere on the internet, leading to confusion and amusement as well as numerous speculations. Nevertheless, it turned out that the so-called category was a funny made-up concept, rather than an actual section in the streaming giant’s catalog.

As for the nature and origin of the term “Schmunguss”, it is still unclear and lighthearte­d. It is an evolving word that has acquired several definitions and contexts, especially in social media where dialect and internet trends spread quickly.

Some­ theorize that the phrase­ may have gotten motivation from the spe­cial vocabulary of the animated show Rick and Morty, famous for its imaginative classifications. This coordinate­s with the general tone­ of the Schmunguss meme, e­choing the show's fondness for the strange­ and dreamlike.

The entries for the term "Schmunguss" in the online dictionary Urban Dictionary demonstrate its versatility and multifaceted nature. The definitions range from a term for something out of the ordinary, to an expression of enjoyment or exceptional quality.

The various ways people describe this concept demonstrates how adaptable it is, and how the online community has embraced and shaped it. This also shows that it's more of a cultural expression than a word with a specific definition.

"Schmunguss," considering its connection, to the streaming giant represents the ever changing and playful essence of internet culture. It's a story that emerges from creativity and collaborative participation demonstrating how digital communities can invent, develop and have fun with language in distinctive and often amusing manners.

