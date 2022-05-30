What was Noel Clarke accused of? Controversies with BAFTAs explored as actor sues them

In 2021, The Guardian published s**ual misconduct allegations against Noel Clarke from 20 women who worked professionally with him.

Noel Clarke was the subject of groping and s**ual misconduct allegations between 2004 and 2019. He is best known for his work on the hood film series, which began with Kidulthood in 2006, and the BBC's Doctor Who.

David Challen @David_Challen TWENTY women accused Noel Clarke of sex offences, all seemingly wrong. Colleagues in the industry who spoke out against Clarke, all seemingly wrong.



When police fail to pursue criminal investigation abusers power grab their own narrative + discourage victims from coming forward. TWENTY women accused Noel Clarke of sex offences, all seemingly wrong. Colleagues in the industry who spoke out against Clarke, all seemingly wrong.When police fail to pursue criminal investigation abusers power grab their own narrative + discourage victims from coming forward. https://t.co/uUECCK7PhD

Allegations against Noel Clarke

The allegations made by women who knew him professionally were revealed in April 2021 by the Guardian. They included Clarke telling one woman that he planned to "f**k her and fire her" and secretly filming a n**ed audition.

The former London School of Dramatic Art student claimed Clarke encouraged them to undress during improvisation workshops.

Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ @ellisgreg



Noel Clarke has been criminalized. Even though he’s not been charged with any offenses, the court of public opinion cancelled him & his career.



When did “guilty until proven innocent” become the new normal?



mailplus.co.uk/edition/featur… Another #MenToo Noel Clarke has been criminalized. Even though he’s not been charged with any offenses, the court of public opinion cancelled him & his career.When did “guilty until proven innocent” become the new normal? Another #MenToo Noel Clarke has been criminalized. Even though he’s not been charged with any offenses, the court of public opinion cancelled him & his career.When did “guilty until proven innocent” become the new normal? mailplus.co.uk/edition/featur…

The Met said it was investigating after the complaints were made public. However, Scotland Yard announced on Friday that it would not launch a formal investigation "following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives."

According to Anna Birley, a member of the campaign group Reclaim These Streets, which recently won a high court case against the Met, reports should be taken seriously, and women should be listened to.

Anna Birley said:

“Our criminal justice system fails women time and again.”

Following the s**ual harassment allegations, Bafta withdrew an award for outstanding British contribution to cinema that it had given just over a fortnight before. Despite warnings about his behavior and conduct, it was chastised for awarding Clarke the award.

Jenni Field @mrsjennifield



Is Noel Clarke one more victim of cancel culture - or a predator? I don’t know the answers but the speed at which a life can change based on media judgement is terrifying.Is Noel Clarke one more victim of cancel culture - or a predator? mol.im/a/10863975 I don’t know the answers but the speed at which a life can change based on media judgement is terrifying. Is Noel Clarke one more victim of cancel culture - or a predator? mol.im/a/10863975

Actors like Christina Chong, who co-starred with Clarke in Bulletproofs, said the allegations against him have been "the UK film industry's best-kept secret for years."If you're unsure, believe me when I say it's true."

Noel Clarke stepped down from his production company after the allegations. Sky's Bulletproof, which he starred in, was yanked from the schedule and scrapped.

Clarke's membership in BAFTA was also suspended, as was his Award for Exceptional British Contribution to Cinema, which he received in April 2021.

Allegations denied by Noel Clarke

The Doctor Who star 'vehemently' denied 'any s**ual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing' and expressed "deep regret" that some of his actions had affected people "in ways I did not intend or realize."

Clarke, speaking out for the first time since the reports surfaced, claimed he considered suicide but changed his mind after speaking with his son.

He said:

"Twenty years of work went by in 24 hours. I lost everything,The company I built from the ground up, my TV shows, my movies, my book deals, the industry respect I had. In my heart and my head it has damaged me in a way I cannot articulate."

Police confirmed in March that no criminal investigation into the allegations would be launched.

The Metropolitan Police Department stated that it conducted a "thorough assessment" and determined that the information received "would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation."

Noel Clarke said:

“If we don’t need police and judges and juries any more, if we only need social media and the broadcasters, then what world do we live in? At what point did the broadcasters in this country become the judges, juries and executioners of the people?"

Following the revelation of the claims in the Guardian newspaper, BAFTA suspended his membership and withdrew his award for outstanding achievement in the British film business.

Unwanted touching, groping, inappropriate behavior, and covert filming of a naked audition were among the charges made by more than 20 women over 15 years. Clarke has consistently refuted all accusations leveled against him.

Noel Clarke has now filed a defamation suit against BAFTA and the Guardian. He's also suing Conde Nast, which published an article on the dispute in its GQ magazine.

Edited by Suchitra