What does Nudge mean on TikTok? Facebook poke comparisons explored 

Have you seen the "nudge" button on TikTok and wondered what it is? With the platform trying to experiment with something new now and then, the button was introduced in 2022 but still managed to bewilder many. At the same time, many users reported that they could not understand what it meant or how to use it.

With the use of this feature, users may be informed when their favorite content producers are going live so they can watch them in real-time. While many users still do not have access to the service, its fundamental goal is to grant followers access to the account's live updates.

Hence, when someone gives you a “nudge,” they will be notified of updates from your account. The feature focuses on increasing engagement between viewers and influencers.

anu @superachely y’all this is apparently a tiktok feature the nudge y’all this is apparently a tiktok feature the nudge https://t.co/xPxGK56Fbj

At the same time, the feature is much similar to the “poke” feature on Facebook. To poke friends who will receive a notification that they have been poked, users mostly use this feature.

How to use the Nudge feature on TikTok? Steps explored

With as many questions and wonders as to how to use the button to get real-time updates, the feature is easy to use. The user has to enable the feature by going to the "settings" page. Next, the TikToker needs to tap on the "nudge settings," where they can choose to toggle it on or off.

Furthermore, they can do the same by visiting their profile and pressing the bell on the top right of the screen. Now, the users will receive the option to change “live notification settings.

Matt Navarra @MattNavarra New! TikTok LIVE has added a ‘Nudge’ feature



Not completely sure what it does, even after reading the description New! TikTok LIVE has added a ‘Nudge’ feature Not completely sure what it does, even after reading the description https://t.co/KTypusQ083

Additionally, TikTok is highly focused on privacy too, and gives the option of “disabling nudge” to the creator. All the creator has to do is disable the same from the “creators tools” selection panel. The page will now have an option called “Allow viewers to nudge you,” which can be toggled off or on.

So is the feature like the Facebook “poke” feature? In a way, no! This is because when you poke a friend on Facebook, it does not send you their live updates. The only thing it does is notify the user or person who was poked. This is merely a nice reminder that someone is poking at another person in an attempt to grab their attention.

❀ 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓎𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓎 @shayy_bae95 What is tiktok doing with this “nudge” feature…. Did they not see how big of a flop the Facebook poke was What is tiktok doing with this “nudge” feature…. Did they not see how big of a flop the Facebook poke was

On the other hand, this feature on TikTok is to bring the content creator and the user closer and helps them build an active engagement. Additionally, this relatively new TikTok feature can be compared to YouTube’s bell icon, as that feature, too, does a similar job.

While watching a YouTube video, you might have seen a content creator asking the followers to press the bell icon to get real-time updates on when the creator is uploading a video. The TikTok feature, too, works similarly.

Hence, both YouTube and TikTok features are similar to each other. Nevertheless, the TikTok nudge feature and the YouTube bell feature are not the same as the Facebook poke tool.

