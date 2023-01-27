Fact Check: Is Baylen Levine alive? YouTube rumor debunked 

The news of popular YouTuber Baylen Levine’s death has recently been doing the rounds on social media, albeit without any substantial evidence. A number of YouTube videos have surfaced recently, claiming that Levine passed away in a car crash. A YouTube channel, NewsRandom, uploaded a video with the title:

“Baylen Levine Car Accident - Death, What Happened To Baylen Levine”

As this video went viral, people started believing that the YouTuber had really passed away. In the video, the creator claims that Baylen Levine passed away in a car crash on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

However, the news is indeed a hoax as Levine even made a tweet a few hours ago, wishing his father on his birthday.

king of the youth @baylenlevine Happy Birthday Dad enjoy the car I love you Happy Birthday Dad enjoy the car I love you💚 https://t.co/NEhCPEm06B

Many pictures and posts are also floating on social media, where people have added fake images of the car and claimed that Baylen passed away in a car collision.

Baylen Levine uploaded a bunch of stories a few hours back, which is proof enough that the YouTuber is well and alive. (Image via Instagram)

As Baylen Levine is still to comment on the rumors of his death, it is likely that the hoax hasn't reached him yet.

Baylen Levine is well known for his prank videos

Baylen Levine, 22, has almost four million subscribers on YouTube and 1.5 million on Instagram.

Having uploaded his first video in January 2018, he has created many prank videos, which have been loved by the audience. Each of his videos receives a massive number of views, likes, and comments.

Furthermore, his Call of Duty in the library video, along with others like Car Wash Hostage, has been a favorite amongst the fans.

His other videos, where he uploads a compilation that features his funniest moments from throughout the year, have also been popular amongst his viewers. He has also collaborated with a number of creators and YouTubers over the years, which has positively impacted the growth of his channel.

While each of his videos made a great contribution towards his growth, 2020 was the career-defining year for Levine, as he gathered the highest number of followers during that year.

Talking about his personal life, he often posts pictures with his parents and younger sister Lilah. At the same time, his cousin Kyle Johnson is also frequently seen in his videos and social media posts. Apart from this, he also had a dog named Pickles, who passed away in 2021.

