What did Whoopi Goldberg say about Adam Levine? The View host shuts down cheating allegations discussion

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was recently accused of having an extramarital affair with an Instagram model. While this has been the talk of the town, Whoopi Goldberg, the host of The View, shut down the discussion where her co-stars were discussing Levine’s alleged behavior.

Netizens often talk about how Whoopi Goldberg can be vociferous when it comes to her opinions on the show, The View. This time, however, Goldberg decided to draw a line when she asked the panel:

“Does an online relationship count as cheating, as far as you all are concerned?”

While it was clear that the panelists, including co-host Sunny Hostin, were willing to discuss Adam Levine cheating on Behati Prinsloo, Goldberg did not want to talk about it on the show.

“I don’t even want to talk about it”: Whoopi Goldberg slams co-hosts on the Adam Levine cheating allegation discussion

Soon after Sumner Stroh accused Adam of having an affair with her, and cheating on his wife, Adam denied having any physical affair with the model. The topic was brought up by Whoopi on Wednesday’s episode of The View. However, the host looked unhappy and agitated with the topic right from the beginning.

After getting into the details, she looked at the camera, seemingly irritated. As the panel started discussing the issue, Goldberg asked if they believed that an online relationship counts as cheating. To this, one panelist replied affirmatively.

However, Whoopi was then quick to shut down the topic, as she said:

“Ok, next item.”

However, this did not stop Sunny Hostin from bringing back the topic and sharing her thoughts on it. Whoopi then said:

“I don’t even want to talk about it. I don’t know who it is; I don’t know why we gotta talk about this chick and bring all his business in there.”

Meanwhile, Sunny once again talked about how Adam made a mistake. But Whoopi concluded the discussion by asking Hostin to call Adam and tell him this instead of talking about it on air. She said:

“Why do we have to participate? Why is The View participating? That’s what I wanna know.”

What did Adam Levine do? The alleged affair of the Maroon 5 singer explored

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been in the headlines recently after Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused him of having an affair with her. While Adam is married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, news of the accusation spread like wildfire on the internet.

All of this happened after Sumner uploaded a TikTok where she shared some private messages from Adam. While the model claimed that the two had an affair for a little over a year before Adam stopped talking to her, Adam claimed:

"I did not have an affair. Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Adam addresses the infidelity allegations through an Instagram story. (Image via Adam Levine/Instagram)

Through an Instagram story, Adam claimed that he cares about his wife and family. He also talked about how he now takes responsibility for never repeating this kind of act again.

