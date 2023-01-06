Who is Lia Marie Johnson? Netizens extend support after YouTuber addresses drug abuse and mental health

26-year-old YouTuber Lia Marie Johnson rose to fame as a child star, particularly at the time when her mom started posting videos of her singing.

At the peak of her career as a creator, she was also seen in Kid’s React, which made her even more famous. However, there soon came a time when she suddenly disappeared from the internet and stopped posting on social media, leaving the world worried.

While Lia Marie has mostly kept her life private till now, she recently uploaded a video on YouTube where she talked about her “story.” In the video, titled “This is my story,” Lia addressed drug abuse and mental health. She explained how she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams, however, at the age of 17, she got into drinking, using drugs, and partying all night.

She said:

"I partied, I filmed, I drank until I blacked out, I made music, I smoked weed past my boundaries... I experimented with drugs and love."

The YouTuber also claimed that at the age of 18, she made her first suicide attempt. The video uploaded by Marie received more than 330,000 views in just a day.

“I'm going to tell you my story": Details about Lia Marie’s life with drugs and mental health issues explored as the YouTuber addressed her absence

Lia Marie Johnson, who became a popular name as she appeared in big ventures like the YouTube Original film The Thinning, has finally spoken up and addressed her long absence from the online spaces. In a video posted on January 5, she said:

"My story has been misconstrued, exploited, sensationalized, but now I'm taking my narrative back and I'm going to tell you my story.”

She went on to describe her time in LA, where she moved to pursue acting. She also spoke about an incident where her then-boyfriend tried to strangle her. However, she ended up attending group therapy, and thereafter, got back on her feet. Speaking about her drug addiction, she claimed:

"The worst part was spending time in psychiatric wards due to falling into drug-induced psychosis.”

Speaking about her career and her mental health, she revealed:

“My career was moving in the right direction, but I was losing control. When I was 20, I got into a car accident, and I’m lucky to be alive. It was a scary moment that should have changed the way I was living. After that, I started to feel disturbed mentally and started to get depressed.”

Describing the same, she claimed that her “damaging” relationship got her to use drugs even after she moved out of rehab. Furthermore, she admitted to going to jail a couple of times, and that is when she decided to get sober. Lia Marie also talked about the time her boyfriend took his life, which made her move from rehab to rehab, but she kept getting kicked out, due to her “reckless behaviour.”

She concluded the video by thanking her friend Charlotte and her family who helped her stay sober even after experiencing multiple relapses. Lia Marie is now based in England with her new boyfriend, Charlie, with whom she writes, paints and makes music. As per Lia, she has been sober for more than 10 months now.

Netizens react to Lia’s video where she talks about her story of drugs, rehab, and sobriety journey

Social media users were moved by Lia Marie’s video where she admitted that she was on the wrong path all this while. Commenting on how proud everyone is of her, one netizen commented on her video and said:

“10 MONTHS!!!!! Congratulations, Lia!!! Recovery is seldom a linear process.”

Many other positive comments followed, giving Lia the motivation to stay sober all her life.

Social media users congratulate Lia Marie on being sober for 10 months now. (Image via YouTube)

Netizens share ecstatic reactions after Lia posted about her journey and addressed her "drug issues." (Image via YouTube)

LB♡ @elbailedelaluna lia marie johnson, my heart is with you🫶 lia marie johnson, my heart is with you🫶

🍒토미에🍒sheena🍒 @loeleetah_ Cried watching Lia Marie Johnson's video. @LiaMarieJohnson - I'm so sorry you've had such a terrible time, but you have made it and you are beautiful. Enjoy your new life, and welcome to England. Cried watching Lia Marie Johnson's video. @LiaMarieJohnson - I'm so sorry you've had such a terrible time, but you have made it and you are beautiful. Enjoy your new life, and welcome to England. 💕

audrie⁷◟̽◞̽ @goIdenidol i just sobbed watching lia marie johnson’s new video. i’m so beyond proud of where she is today🫶 i just sobbed watching lia marie johnson’s new video. i’m so beyond proud of where she is today🫶

ghoulaura 👻 @LaauraAnne Truly sending her so many well wishes. Amazing to hear she’s doing so well Sobbing at Lia Marie Johnson’s videoTruly sending her so many well wishes. Amazing to hear she’s doing so well Sobbing at Lia Marie Johnson’s video😭 Truly sending her so many well wishes. Amazing to hear she’s doing so well 💜

lauren @begforloves wishing lia marie Johnson nothing but peace :( wishing lia marie Johnson nothing but peace :(

At the end of her video, Lia Marie also talked about being strong and giving other people hope to fight their addiction. She also left a few links and contact numbers of groups and rehabs that can be of help to other people suffering from any of the same issues.

Poll : 0 votes