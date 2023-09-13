What did Owen Shroyer do? Charges behind arrest explored as InfoWars host receives 60 days prison sentence

Television personality Owen Shroyer was recently sentenced to two months after he accepted the blame of a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted area, as per AP. The charge emerged from his participation in the US Capitol attack that happened on January 6, 2021.

According to NBC News, Owen is among those who were not involved in any violent acts at the US Capitol but was still charged in connection with the incident. Owen himself admitted the same during his appearance at the court on September 12, 2023.

The sentencing was given by DC District Judge Timothy Kelly, who stated that Shroyer played an important role in "amping up crowds." He had already attended a speech by Donald Trump at the Ellipse and was accompanied by several other people to the US Capitol, where he reportedly chanted through a megaphone.

Legal documents also revealed that he spread false information related to the election, thereby contributing to the incident at the US Capitol. Four misdemeanor charges were initially imposed on Shroyer and although he requested the judge to drop all four of them, the judge dropped only three.

Owen's activity at the US Capitol was also said to be a breach of an agreement where he agreed not to utter "loud, threatening or abusive language" or get engaged in "disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place upon the United States Capitol Grounds."

Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty to entering a restricted area during the US Capitol riot

Four misdemeanor charges were imposed on Owen Shroyer (Image via Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Back in June 2023, Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty to being a part of the supporters of Donald Trump who started a riot at the US Capitol in January 2021. He accepted the blame of a misdemeanor charge for making an illegal entry into a restricted area.

KXAN Austin revealed that after reaching the US Capitol, Owen used a megaphone to call Democrats "tyrants." The rioters who followed him were also chanting "USA!" and "1776!"

Due to his involvement in the US Capitol riots, four misdemeanor charges were imposed on him. Owen's legal team charged the prosecutors for violating their client's constitutional rights to "protest, speak freely and report the news."

As per Daily News, defense attorney Norm Pattis also shared a statement which mentioned:

"The First Amendment permits and protects the rights of individuals to assemble and engage in demonstrations that confront and criticize the government, even when those demonstrations become rowdy or unruly."

According to prosecutors, however, the First Amendment cannot protect the conduct for which Owen was accused. Before the riot, Shroyer reportedly went to Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally as a journalist. Prosecutors said that Owen cannot be saved from criminal prosecution even if he claims to be a journalist.

Owen Shroyer has hosted a show, titled The War Room With Owen Shroyer, for a website owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was also one of those who accompanied Owen to the US Capitol and were allegedly in touch with the leaders of the Proud Boys extremist group before the riots.

The riot at the US Capitol was a result of Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The incident left many injured and more than 1,000 people have been charged so far for their involvement in the riot.