"His ancestors are rolling over in their grave right now": Bandman Kevo gets roasted over Donald Trump mugshot tattoo

Rapper Bandman Kevo began trending online after he got a new tattoo on his leg that featured the mugshot of Donald Trump. The former President's mugshot was taken after he surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023. Kevo took to social media to share a video of the tattoo and wrote:

"Make America rich Again or Sleepy Joe."

Bandman Kevo went to a studio in Hollywood, Florida, for the tattoo and it was made by artist Gabriel Gonzalez. The news comes after Trump's team has released merchandise with the mugshot included on top of the products.

There is a wide collection of T-shirts, hats, stickers, and more on Trump's official website. A few others have also begun to sell their products in support of Trump to earn some profit. However, netizens weren't too happy when they saw Kevo's new tattoo. While some said that it was weird, one social media user said that Kevo's ancestors were "rolling over in their grave[s]" after they saw the tattoo.

Netizens share their opinion on the new tattoo of Bandman Kevo

Ever since they heard about Donald Trump's surrender, netizens were eagerly waiting to see his mugshot. When Trump turned himself in on August 24, 2023, the Fulton County Jail released his mugshot which soon began to go viral.

While social media platforms were flooded with reactions to the mugshot, Trump's campaign team launched merchandise that only emphasized the mugshot. People have already started to purchase the products and have been posting pictures where they are posing with the products.

Amidst all this, Bandman Kevo also got a tattoo with the mugshot. Bandman Kevo's latest Instagram video has already gone viral and netizens have begun reacting to it. While some said that he got the tattoo for clout, others said that they felt second-hand embarrassment when they saw the video.

Netizens share their reactions to the video (Image via SaycheeseDGTL/Twitter)

Bandman Kevo is well-known for his singles like Who Is Dat, All Foreign, and more. He has previously collaborated with Soulja Boy for a single titled All Foreign. Bandman Kevo is also active on Instagram with around 3 million followers.

Severe charges have been imposed on Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been involved in a few legal issues and his name was also linked to the election rigging case in Georgia in 2020. Trump was indicted on August 14, 2023, along with 18 others.

An investigation into the election rigging case was conducted for more than two years by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis. As many as 13 charges were imposed on Trump, including mishandling sensitive documents, conspiring to defraud the government, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, and more.

Following his surrender, Trump spoke to Newsmax, saying that he did not know anything about indictments until he was indicted four times. CNN said that Trump was at the Fulton County Jail for 20 minutes and after being released, he went to the airport, telling the reporters that he and the rest of the accused were innocent.