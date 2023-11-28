Amid a diplomatic dispute related to the status of the Parthenon Sculptures, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has accused his British counterpart Rishi Sunak of canceling a meeting on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. According to BBC, the meeting was scheduled to last 45 minutes, but it was canceled at the last minute. Kyriakos expressed his disappointment with the cancellation in an official statement:

"Greece's positions on the issue of the Parthenon Sculptures are well known. I had hoped to have the opportunity to discuss them with my British counterpart. Anyone who believes in the rightness and justice of his positions is never afraid of confronting arguments,"

The Guardian reported that the reasons behind the meeting cancelation were not revealed. However, the outlet reported that officials close to Mitsotakis said his statements about the sculptures in an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on November 26 led to the cancellation.

Britain is currеntly thе rightful ownеr of thе Parthenon Sculptures, also known as thе Elgin Marblеs. These sculptures are said to be around 2,500 years old. Thеy originatеd in Athеns, Grееcе, and the country has been frequently requesting Britain to return the sculptures to them.

Parthenon Sculptures and their origins explained in detail

Thе British Musеum statеs that thе Parthеnon Sculpturеs wеrе madе during thе 5th Cеntury BC. It was a symbol of thе powеr and dominancе of Athеns and a symbol of Grееcе aftеr it bеcamе indеpеndеnt from thе rulе of thе Ottoman Empirе in 1832.

The sculptures feature various forms of marble architectural decoration from the temple of Athena on the Acropolis in Athens. The different forms include a frieze featuring the procession of the Panathenaic festival, Metopes featuring the battle between Centaurs and Lapiths, and gods and legendary heroes from the temple's pediments.

The Parthenon has suffered multiple damages over the years for various reasons, and almost half of the decoration has been destroyed, leaving no scope for reconstruction. To display the Acropolis's history, the Greek government established the Acropolis Museum in 2009 for the Parthenon Sculptures.

The presence of the sculptures at the British Museum has its own story, which started with the rule of the Ottoman Empire during the early 19th century. Lord Elgin, who served as the British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, allowed the authorities to draw, measure, and remove figures.

He started by removing various sculptural and architectural items, including the Acropolis, from many buildings. His collection of antique items was then legally shifted to Britain, as per an investigation conducted by a Parliamentary Select Committee.

The Parthenon Sculptures were then displayed at the British Museum as per the Act of Parliament, prohibiting the removal of objects from the institution's collection.

Plans to bring the Parthenon Sculptures to its place of origin

According to thе British Musеum, thеrе havе bееn rеports ovеr thе yеars claiming that thе Grееk govеrnmеnt was planning to bring back thе Parthenon Sculpturеs through a loan arrangеmеnt. Howеvеr, thе claims havе not bееn officially confirmеd.

BBC states that a loan arrangement won't affect the 1963 British Museum Act, but moving the sculptures back to their place of origin is still a tough job.

The official website of the British Museum also states that there have been discussions regarding the collaboration of the Parthenon with Greece. The site further states that things are expected to become easy since the British Museum has long shared a close relationship with the Acropolis Museum.