What did Pax Jolie-Pitt say about Brad Pitt? Pax allegedly blasted father in an Instagram post in 2020

Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt called him "a world-class a*shole" in a Father's Day post on Instagram Stories in 2020 from his private account when he was sixteen years old.

Disclaimer: This article mentions instances of alleged physical abuse.

According to The Standard, Pax wrote in a part of the lengthy post,

"Happy Father's Day to this world-class a*shole! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

The social media rant took place four years after the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star allegedly abused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and two of the couple's six children on the family's private jet, as per Page Six. Brad and Angelina separated in 2016, with the actress filing for divorce and citing irreconcilable differences in the documents.

Pax Jolie-Pitt blasted his dad Brad Pitt on Instagram in 2020

Pitt was previously married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston in July 2000 and divorced in March 2005. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met on the set of their first film, Mr and Mrs Smith, which was released in 2005. They have constantly refuted any claims that The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star was unfaithful to Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married at their Chateau Miraval in France in August 2014, with all six of their children involved in the ceremony. As per Glamour, Maddox and Pax walked their mother down the aisle, Zahara and Vivienne were flower girls, and Shiloh and Knox were ring bearers.

In 2007, Pax Jolie-Pitt was adopted by Angelina from a Vietnamese orphanage near Ho Chi Minh City. He was soon officially adopted by Brad Pitt as well. Following the divorce of his parents, he posted a photo of Pitt on Father's Day with a picture from his 2020 Oscar-winning speech for Best Supporting Actor in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pax added a caption that referred to the actor as an "as*hole" and "a despicable person" who allegedly terrified his four younger children with his actions. The son continued in the post,

"You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday."

Pax Jolie-Pitt ended his rant with "So, Happy Father's Day, you f***ing awful human being!" According to Sky News, on September 14, 2016, Brad Pitt grabbed Angelina Jolie by the head and shook her. He then choked one of the children, as per court filings, and struck another when they tried to defend her.

Angelina filed for divorce five days after the incident. The FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services launched separate investigations against Pitt for alleged child abuse, as per People. However, it was determined that no action needed to be taken against the actor. He won 50-50 custody of the children after a closed-door trial where all the allegations against the actor were discussed.

US Weekly had also reported that Maddox, the former Brad and Angelina's 22-year-old son, “doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie.”

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, one of the pair's other six children dropped "Pitt" from her name last week in an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony, as she called herself "Zahara Marley Jolie," as per Page Six.