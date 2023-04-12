What is Pedro Pascal’s net worth? Wealth explored as Sarah Paulson makes startling revelations about actor's early days

During a recent Esquire cover story, actress Sarah Paulson revealed that she financially helped Pedro Pascal during the early 2000s when The Last of Us star was still a struggling actor. Paulson said during the interview (obtained via Variety),

''We would go to see movies all the time in those years, and we would get so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually.''

She further mentioned,

''He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself.''

Pedro Pascal, whose net worth as of 2023 is reportedly estimated to be $10 million, has garnered massive popularity and critical acclaim as an actor over the years. His most recent performance in The Last of Us won rave reviews from critics and viewers.

Pedro Pascal's early life, movies, TV shows, and more details explored

Pedro Pascal was born in Santiago, Chile, on April 2, 1975. His parents are José Balmaceda Riera and Verónica Pascal Ureta. His family moved to the US when he was a child. During his childhood, Pascal was interested in swimming and participated in state-level competitions at the age of 11 in Texas.

He later discovered his love for acting and drama and went on to study at the Orange County School of the Arts. Pascal made brief cameo appearances in several iconic shows of the 2000s, like The Good Wife, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and many more.

Pedro Pascal received his biggest break on television after landing the role of Oberyn Martell in HBO's iconic fantasy series, a performance for which he received high praise from viewers and critics. He later went on to play the role of Javier Peña in Netflix's Narcos.

Many viewers might recognize him for his more recent performances in Disney's The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, both of which were massive hits. The actor reportedly earns a major chunk of his income via TV shows and movies. According to Variety, he's reportedly paid around $600,000 per episode for The Last of Us and earned around $4.5 million for season 1.

Details about the actor's earnings from his other works are not known yet, but he's believed to have been paid quite well for the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian. Apart from acting, he reportedly also earns significant income via brand endorsements and collaborations.

A quick look at The Last of Us plot and cast

The Last of Us tells the story of a smuggler who tries to smuggle a teenager out of a dystopian United States amidst a devastating fungal infection pandemic. Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per IMDb:

''After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope.''

The series stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role, along with Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Luna, and many others portraying key supporting characters. The show has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, storyline, and performances.

You can watch The Last of Us on HBO Max.

