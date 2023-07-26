What did Piers Morgan say about Barbie? Broadcaster rips into film over woke message and Margot Robbie casting

English broadcaster Piers Morgan slammed Greta Gerwig's new directorial film, Barbie, saying he would be "executed" if he ever made a film like this for men. In an op-ed post written for media outlet The New York Post, the 58-year-old personality gave an unabashed review of the comedy/drama film.

Sharing his thoughts, Morgan said:

“If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy,’ and depicting all things feminist as toxic bulls***, I wouldn’t just be canceled, I’d be executed."

He then questioned the concept of feminism shown in the film, claiming the depiction is not true to the term's definition.

“Head Barbie rides to the rescue by seizing back control and driving the hapless Kens back to being subservient saps to the women again. To which my response is: Why? I thought the whole point of feminism is that women wanted equality with men, not a complete reversal of the perceived unequal social power structure."

Piers Morgan also said he doesn't know any other woman except US female soccer star Megan Rapinoe, "who wants a world where women dominate absolutely everything" while men are seen as "dim-witted doormats barely capable of changing a light bulb.”

Piers Morgan called the casting of Margot Robbie as Barbie "the biggest irony"

Towards the end of the same op-ed, Piers Morgan wrote about Margot Robbie being chosen to play the lead role in Barbie. While praising Robbie as an actress, Piers Morgan said she only landed the role because "she’s exceptionally beautiful."

"The biggest irony of the film is that Margot Robbie — who is my favorite female movie star, a very talented actress and, judging by the one time I met and chatted with her at a Hollywood party several years ago, is also as delightfully warm and funny as she is in the movie — only landed this role because she’s exceptionally beautiful."

Morgan said that an "aesthetically challenged woman" could not have played the role of Barbie because "nobody would go and watch it" even if the Matriarchy "would have liked to think that could happen."

"The undeniably brilliant marketing campaign for the movie has focused heavily on Robbie’s radiantly glamorous appearance. So Hollywood took the prettiest woman in the whole town and cast her in a movie supposedly intended to prove women don’t have to rely on things like their looks or s*x appeal to men to succeed."

Piers Morgan denied that but said that Gerwig's Barbie "proves it massively helps."

"Just ask Robbie’s bank manager."

Released on July 21, the film revolves around a Barbie doll, played by Robbie, who starts having suicidal thoughts. The film has been critically acclaimed for its viewpoint and satire on patriarchy.

In the movie, Barbie lives in a Barbie Land that is governed entirely by females. But after seeing the real world with Barbie, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, goes back to Barbie Land and sets up a patriarchal society.