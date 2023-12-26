What is the point of the movie Drive My Car? The hidden symbolism beneath the surface explained

Drive My Car unfolds as a cinematic symphony, orchestrated by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, which skillfully navigates between reality and theater. This nuanced exploration delves into the intricacies of communication, the hidden symbolism, and the cathartic effects of confession.

The movie makes one think about how life can be like a performance, both on and off the stage. It's all about the characters and how they navigate their roles. It's not just about memories and perception, but also about the power of opening up and being honest.

As Chekhov's lines hang in the air, the film's silent confessions make a lasting impact, making people think about the deep drama of life. It cleverly combines personal stories from Haruki Murakami's short story and his collection Men Without Women with a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya.

What was the point of Drive My Car?

Drive My Car is a 2021 cinematic masterpiece. It intricately weaves the human quest for understanding and connection into its narrative. Rooted in Haruki Murakami's story of a stage director's ritual introspection through driving, the film highlights the deep connection between language and grief.

The film explores the drama of social life, revealing the intricate dance between spoken words and unspoken emotions, delving into the meaningful complexities of both. As mentioned before, Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya sets the stage for all the characters dealing with their individual sadness and tangled destinies.

It becomes a profound reflection on the human experience, transcending language barriers to convey the universal struggle for connection and the catharsis found in unexpected journeys.

Why is Misaki in Korea at the end of Drive My Car?

At the end of the 2021 film Drive My Car, Misaki moving to Korea brings a heartfelt resolution to her difficult experiences with Mr. Kafuku and his theater group. Mr. Kafuku, who is on his own journey of emotional rediscovery, is also leaving his past behind.

Giving his car to Misaki is a meaningful gesture, symbolizing him letting go of his personal history. Some think that Misaki choosing South Korea is important, maybe because of a deep connection with a Korean couple and a desire for their friendship.

The conclusion is like a metaphorical turning point, where both Misaki and Yasuke confront and make peace with their pasts, marking a collective move towards new beginnings.

What is the metaphor in Drive My Car?

Drive My Car does a great job of using different metaphors (Image via IMDb)

Drive My Car skillfully incorporates a variety of metaphors, uncovering deeper levels of storytelling. The movie is filled with the spirits of departed loved ones, representing the characters' everlasting connection with them, ghosts that go beyond the boundaries of the physical world.

The film puts a big focus on the idea of performances, with a play-within-a-play structure. It really shows how art can change and how intricate the artistic process is. Yusuke's experience with glaucoma early on is a powerful symbol for how we can only see so much, and it's a visual way of him ignoring certain things about his wife.

Additionally, the movie skillfully handles the tricky subject of sorrow, recognizing how intricate it can be and highlighting the touching and, sometimes, uncomfortable relationships formed through symbolism.

Watch it on HBO Max, or rent/buy it on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.