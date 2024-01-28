What is positional asphyxia? General Hospital star Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed

Tyler Christopher's cause of death has recently been made official, almost three months after he passed away on October 31, 2023. His co-star Maurice Benard said in an Instagram post at the time that Tyler suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence.

The Medical Examiner's Office has now revealed new details in a report, which states that Tyler died as a result of positional asphyxia resulting from acute alcohol intoxication. The report additionally mentioned coronary artery atherosclerosis as another reason behind his death, as per Marca magazine.

Cleveland Clinic states that positional asphyxia refers to a situation where the body is in a position that leads to restrictions in breathing. The problem is generally common in babies, since they cannot reposition their bodies. There are a few factors that can lead to positional asphyxia such as obesity, alcohol, high drug use, and an enlarged heart.

Tyler Christopher reportedly almost died due to his alcohol addiction over the years

Tyler Christopher once appeared on State of Mind, hosted by Maurice Benard in 2022, and revealed how he developed an addiction to alcohol. According to The List, Tyler began by saying that he began drinking at the age of nine after being told by someone at school that he had "extracts" in the home cupboards. He continued:

"When I got home from school, I go in the cabinet, and my mom had vanilla extract, like from left to right, and I took every one. And that's how it started. And it never stopped."

He reportedly continued to consume alcohol throughout his career and was once battling a kind of alcohol withdrawal called delirium tremens. He explained the complications of the condition, saying that you could "sweat profusely yet you are cold" and also experience migraines.

Tyler Christopher added that the complications took a turn for the worse at one point, and he later injured his head in the bathroom while he went to vomit. He had to undergo a craniotomy, and the surgery led to him experiencing problems while doing normal things inside his home.

He later arrived in California but was having trouble finding a home, and his phone and wallet were stolen. He shared with Benard that he went to Skid Row in Los Angeles and added:

"So, I started walking again. And I don't know how I got to where I was but I ended up on Hollywood and Vine. And I made another decision. If I am going to die, it's not going to be on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame."

Christopher said that he got in touch with a friend who immediately went to meet him while he was apparently willing to die. He disclosed that he was suffering from bipolar disorder, and he was getting treatment from the same doctor for his alcohol addiction and brain injury.

Tyler Christopher appeared in various films and TV shows

The New York Times stated that Tyler Christopher went to Ohio Wesleyan University and was involved in multiple sports activities, including baseball. He soon developed an interest in acting and gained recognition for his performance as Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop in General Hospital from 1996 to 2005.

He was also featured on Days of Our Lives as Signore Christofero in an episode, followed by Stefan DiMera between 2017 and 2019. He also portrayed minor roles on TV shows like Charmed, Angel, Family Law, and more.

His credits also include films such as Catfish in Black Bean Sauce and The Pretender 2001. He was 50 years old at the time of death.

