What is preventive chemotherapy? All we know about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, posted a video on X on March 22, 2024, where she announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has started her treatment. She stated:

"However, the tests after the operation found cancer has been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

For the unversed, preventive chemotherapy is like adjuvant chemotherapy and it also refers to different kinds of medicines prescribed for cancer, as per Dr. Katherine Van Loon, a professor of medicine at the University of California.

Meanwhile, a gastrointestinal oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Andrea Creek, describes preventive chemotherapy as a form of "insurance policy." Creek explains that the treatment starts only after the cancer has been removed through surgery and it aims to remove invisible cells.

Kate Middleton has been in the headlines since January this year after she revealed her abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace refused to disclose anything about the kind of cancer and a spokesperson for the palace said that Kate has the "right to medical privacy."

Kate Middleton reveals more about her cancer in the latest video on X

Kate Middleton mentioned in the newly posted video that she initially believed her condition to be "non-cancerous" and was shocked after realizing that things did not return to normal despite surgery. Middleton said that she decided to keep the diagnosis hidden for the safety of the kids.

Kate added that it was not easy to elaborate on the condition to their children and assure them that everything would be fine. She continued:

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

The 42-year-old praised her husband Prince William for being a "source of comfort and reassurance." Kate Middleton additionally thanked everyone for their love and support and that she needs some "space and privacy" as she plans to complete her treatment.

Furthermore, Kate advised cancer patients not to lose hope and stated:

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able – but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

Kate Middleton was hospitalized for more than a week

On January 29, 2024, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was back at Windsor Castle after being in the hospital for around 13 days. The palace expressed gratitude towards the staff members of The London Clinic, adding that Kate is slowly recovering.

The surgery news was revealed on January 17, saying that Middleton would stay at the hospital for around 10 to 14 days. The statement also read in part:

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Middleton was recently involved in a controversy that emerged out of a Mother's Day picture. The image featured Kate with her children and was shared by Kensington Palace on March 10. The photo was immediately taken down by different websites after it was revealed to be edited and Kate also apologized for the same on X.