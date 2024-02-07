Who is Ellen White married to? Personal life explored as former footballer is made MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle

Former footballer Ellen White was honored with MBE at the Windsor investiture ceremony on February 7, 2024. She has played for various teams, such as Manchester City, and is married to Callum Convery, a former sports development officer for the Nottinghamshire Football Association, as per The Sun.

Back in 2022, White announced her retirement and has been spending a lot of time with her family members, including her child, who was born last year. While speaking to the PA, she addressed her retirement, saying, "It was the right time."

"I'm really content and really enjoying what I'm doing now in broadcasting and working for the BBC and spending time with my family and my little daughter as well. Breastfeeding my baby, they've been amazing," she said.

Ellen White said she is satisfied she has been able to switch between her household work and duties as a mother. She added that she is ready to contribute more so that women's football can develop at an international level in the upcoming years. She also sent her best wishes to King Charles III.

Ellen White has been married to Callum Convery for around 10 years

Ellen White gained recognition over the years for her flawless skills as a footballer. In her personal life, she is a mother of a daughter and has been married to Callum Convery.

The Sun states that Ellen and Callum got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot 18 months later in 2014. While Callum initially served at the Nottinghamshire Football Association, he left the company when Ellen had to shift to Manchester in 2019. Ellen has always opted to keep her personal life away from the spotlight.

The duo reportedly attended Loughborough University, where they became romantically linked. The pair's wedding ceremony was held at Aylesbury. Following their marriage, they adopted a cat and named it Chalky.

White disclosed her first pregnancy through X in December 2022 with a photo where she posed alongside her husband. White and Convery's first child was born in April 2023, and the former posted a picture of Convery holding the baby in his hand. The caption stated:

"We are extremely grateful to all the professionals @tandgicft for your incredible support & dedication in helping with the safe arrival of our daughter."

The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from Ellen White's followers.

Ellen White reveals more about her relationship with Callum Convery

The former footballer once appeared for an interview with OK! Magazine in 2019 and provided more details on her relationship with Callum Convery. She said that she and Callum studied sports science at Loughborough University, and they slowly started talking to each other. Callum said:

"She ignored me after I said: 'We should hang out a bit more,' but eventually we went out for a curry and, 11 years later, we're still here!"

Convery also recalled the time when he proposed to White, saying that he brought a ring but did not get a chance to ask the question even though they went out. He added that White was going to bed when he proposed, and he initially held the wrong hand.

The duo were staying in Nottingham for some time until they moved to Manchester in 2019. Callum said that things were not too easy since he had to resign from his current position, but he said he was ready to face new challenges.

