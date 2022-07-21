What is the Pulling Man Game on TikTok? Steps to play the game that discovers dynamics of one’s relationship revealed

The Pulling man game is a viral TikTok trend claiming it can determine any relationship's dynamics. By playing this game, couples can identify who is dominating and submissive in the relationship. This game works by using the 'green line test.'

To play the game, you need to take a picture of a couple standing next to each other and outline their positions with a green line. The test sees if one is leaning towards the other, if both are leaning towards each other or if one is standing upright.

These stances suggest that the partner leaning is weaker, more vulnerable, and has stronger feelings for their partner, while the one standing straight is the dominant one in the relationship and is more confident and controlling.

However, our readers must know that there perhaps may not be ample research-based evidence for the results of this 'test.' In fact, below, we have compiled what skilled experts have to say about this trend.

The viral game was first brought to light by a social media user named @alpharivelino. He claims that we understand a lot about a relationship's dynamics by studying how a couple stands together. The Pulling man game attempts to work on the premise of body language and non-verbal communication.

Body language experts review TikTok's viral trend, the Pulling Man Game

Since the game became popular on TikTok, couples have uploaded pictures online to test the theory. However, body language experts from all over are far from impressed. They claim that the game is inaccurate, and the results should not be taken as the final ruling in a relationship.

Mental health specialist Dr. Rachna Singh claims that a single image is not enough to determine the dynamics of a relationship. Joe Navvaro, a body language expert, calls the test 'useless' since there is no scientific proof to support the claims made by the test. He further elaborates that the test lacks logic since humans are highly complex creatures, and non-verbal cues like posture can be highly 'fluid and contextual.'

Fellow body language expert Lillian Glass said the test was "simply not true." Emphasizing how the game cannot determine who is in charge of the relationship, she added that the test should consider other factors, such as the position of their feet, their expressions, and whether they are holding hands or not. She continued:

"Leaning into the other person usually means that they are into that person—that they like the other person and are connecting with them. It's not about power and control. It's about affection and emotional feelings.

Among all the voices of dissent, one body language expert chose to show some faith in the game. Janine Driver claimed that every couple she had put through the test said the results were accurate.

The Pulling man game is being used to test relationship dynamics among celebrities

People are using the game to not only test their own relationships but also to get an idea of what dynamics celebrity couples share. The most popular images used are of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

According to the green line Test, Michelle Obama is the dominant partner in the relationship since Barack Obama is leaning toward her.

This trend not only applies to romantic couples but can be used among friends, siblings, and co-workers.

