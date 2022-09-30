What was Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death? Authorities issue death certificate after royal mourning period ends

When Britain's longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace issued a statement noting that the monarch "died peacefully", at the age of 96.

Since her cause of death was not revealed at that time, it has now been issued by the National Records of Scotland, which announced that the late Queen passed away at 3:10 pm UK time, or 10:10 a.m. ET, at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, due to "old age."

Her death was recorded by the local registrar in Aberdeenshire on September 16, when the monarch's coffin was laid down in Westminster Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, has been listed as the "informant" of her death. In her official statement after her mother's demise, Anne had also noted that she was "fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my [her] dearest Mother's life."

Dr. Douglas Glass, whom Buckingham Palace noted as an "apothecary to the Queen", certified the Queen's death.

Buckingham Palace had announced the Queen's death at 6:30 pm UK time or 1:30 pm ET. However, some reports suggest that Prime Minister Liz Truss was privately notified at around 4:30 pm UK time.

Queen Elizabeth II died due to "old age"

As per BBC, coroners stated that "old age" can be provided as the sole reason of death in some "very limited circumstances", further saying:

"If the certifying doctor has personally taken care of someone over a long period of time, and has observed a gradual decline and if the doctor is not aware of any identifiable disease or injury which is the reason for death, the old age can be mentioned as the main contributing factor."

While Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has only been revealed as "old age," the monarch has faced various health issues previously which were informed by Buckingham Palace over time.

The late Queen was seen walking with a cane in October 2021 when she also had cancelled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland due to her doctors' advice, spending a night at the hospital.

She was also absent from the Remembrance Day ceremony in November 2021 due to her sprained back. It was also noted that Queen Elizabeth II did not spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham as per her tradition.

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II had also tested positive for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace issued a statement about the monarch's symptoms, stating:

"Buckingham Palace confirms that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Other members of the royal family also had simultaneouly tested positive for COVID-19, including King Charles III, who was then Prince Charles, and Queen Consort Camilla, who was then the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen had also pulled out of attending some of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to "discomfort", which the Buckingham Palace noted:

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort. Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

Queen Elizabeth II's last engagement before her death

On September 6, just two days before her demise, the Queen had appointed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, at the Balmoral Castle. However, she did not preside over the Privy Council meeting on September 7, in order to take rest.

After her demise, her eldest son, King Charles III, who was also by her side when she passed away, ascended the throne.

Recently Buckingham Palace, after Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, announced that the period of royal mourning has drawn to an end. The royal family members have now taken on their duties under their new sovereign, King Charles III.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far