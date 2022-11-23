What did Quentin Tarantino say? Internet divided as Simu Liu labels Golden Age of Hollywood 'white as hell' in response

Canadian actor Simu Liu took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, to speak out against director Quentin Tarantino over his comments on how the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" has made film stars obsolete.

While appearing on the latest episode of 2 Bears, 1 Cave, the 59-year-old director criticized the films made by the superhero franchise and commented on how these movies are leading to a decline in today's actors.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times … but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Cinema Brainiac @CinemaBrainiac Quentin Tarantino confirms his next project is an 8-episode limited series, Filming begins in 2023 Quentin Tarantino confirms his next project is an 8-episode limited series, Filming begins in 2023 🎥 https://t.co/HwHplRT24u

Quentin Tarantino's comments did not sit right with Simu Liu as he slammed the Kill Bill director for pointing their nose at the franchise and its actors.

Although the 33-year-old star said he admires Tarantino and Martin Scorsese's "filmmaking genius," he said he would never have the opportunity to lead a multi-million dollar project since it wasn't inclusive enough.

"I loved the 'Golden Age' too.. but it was white as hell."

Twitter was divided over Simu Liu's comments on Quentin Tarantino's remarks

After Simu Liu criticized Quentin Tarantino's remarks and stated that the "Golden Age" of Hollywood was "white as hell," Twitterati was left divided over the matter. Several people slammed Liu for going after Quentin Tarantino and agreed with the director's point, saying they only watched Shang-Chi because of Marvel's name attached to it rather than him.

Max (parody) @EPM106 Simu Liu is the absolute funniest person to get mad at Tarantino saying Marvel actors aren’t movie stars Simu Liu is the absolute funniest person to get mad at Tarantino saying Marvel actors aren’t movie stars

Jayden @drsoap8



This is all Tarantino’s saying Simu Liu @SimuLiu If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie.



I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. The Marvel logo is the main reason why the majority of people watched Shang-Chi, not because they heard that Simu Liu is playing the lead roleThis is all Tarantino’s saying twitter.com/simuliu/status… The Marvel logo is the main reason why the majority of people watched Shang-Chi, not because they heard that Simu Liu is playing the lead roleThis is all Tarantino’s saying twitter.com/simuliu/status…

Giovanni Lago @TheGiovanniLago Yeah I’ve seen the Simu Liu tweets. I’m not even gonna acknowledge his statement about Scorsese who literally created the World Cinema Project or Tarantino who’s always elevated Asian cinema and POC led films. Instead I’m just gonna remind us of this great moment. Be like Bong… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Yeah I’ve seen the Simu Liu tweets. I’m not even gonna acknowledge his statement about Scorsese who literally created the World Cinema Project or Tarantino who’s always elevated Asian cinema and POC led films. Instead I’m just gonna remind us of this great moment. Be like Bong… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XioMTLY5oR

Jerome! @JeromeM94Movies Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have constantly pushed for worldwide cinema the former even founding the World Cinema Project. Which preserves worldwide cinema.



Simu Liu is a Marvel actor with an incredibly large ego, who calls everyone “trolls”.



Notice the difference? Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have constantly pushed for worldwide cinema the former even founding the World Cinema Project. Which preserves worldwide cinema. Simu Liu is a Marvel actor with an incredibly large ego, who calls everyone “trolls”. Notice the difference?

🟡 The tumboy 🟡 @TheTumboy Simu Liu @SimuLiu If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie.



I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. i feel like the fact that the movie did make so much money starring the pretty much unknown Simu Liu kind of just reaffirms Tarantino's point about movie stars twitter.com/SimuLiu/status… i feel like the fact that the movie did make so much money starring the pretty much unknown Simu Liu kind of just reaffirms Tarantino's point about movie stars twitter.com/SimuLiu/status…

Mr. Sparkle @upperweirdside



their beef with the current state of cinema is that big studios increasingly make one kind of movie - glorified children's films @SimuLiu no one - and I mean no one, especially Scorsese and Tarantino - has seriously suggested that they be film's "gatekeepers." you literally made that up.their beef with the current state of cinema is that big studios increasingly make one kind of movie - glorified children's films @SimuLiu no one - and I mean no one, especially Scorsese and Tarantino - has seriously suggested that they be film's "gatekeepers." you literally made that up.their beef with the current state of cinema is that big studios increasingly make one kind of movie - glorified children's films

muna @mustynaps simu liu's comments are so annoying cos he's making this about diversity when in actual fact tarantino and the others are simply questioning why only one type of movie seems to get made these days. i just hate it when convos like these get derailed unnecessarily simu liu's comments are so annoying cos he's making this about diversity when in actual fact tarantino and the others are simply questioning why only one type of movie seems to get made these days. i just hate it when convos like these get derailed unnecessarily

Meanwhile, some users defended Simu Liu's point stating that Quentin Tarantino does not get to decide who is an actor and who isn't. Some Twitter users also agreed that the Golden Age of Hollywood was not very diversified and had racist and misogynistic plots, something which Marvel films have shattered.

cielo @cielosplaylist Simu Liu @SimuLiu If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie.



I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. that’s a really good point and simu has actually said this before! google “simu liu old reddit posts” to find out more twitter.com/SimuLiu/status… that’s a really good point and simu has actually said this before! google “simu liu old reddit posts” to find out more twitter.com/SimuLiu/status…

Evanthenerd1138 @evanthenerd1138 @MovieUshermx @screenrant Because he has, he was in a popular Canadian comedy series and was in one of the most successful movies of 2021 and the character is already beloved. @MovieUshermx @screenrant Because he has, he was in a popular Canadian comedy series and was in one of the most successful movies of 2021 and the character is already beloved.

SamGallMovieReviews @SGMovieReviews Richard Newby - Vote Blue and Save Yourselves @RICHARDLNEWBY Wild to see Tarantino and Scorsese presented as the bad guys of film. Lmao. And y’all know me. I love capeshit. I’m there for every opening. But I also love film in general and was watching Scorsese, Tarantino and a bunch of others before Iron Man was even greenlit. Had an impact Wild to see Tarantino and Scorsese presented as the bad guys of film. Lmao. And y’all know me. I love capeshit. I’m there for every opening. But I also love film in general and was watching Scorsese, Tarantino and a bunch of others before Iron Man was even greenlit. Had an impact Tarantino is a white man profiting off of POC trauma and thinks he can do whatever he wants as long as he’s the screenwriter. I’m done idolizing Tarantino and Scorsese. @SimuLiu said it all. twitter.com/richardlnewby/… Tarantino is a white man profiting off of POC trauma and thinks he can do whatever he wants as long as he’s the screenwriter. I’m done idolizing Tarantino and Scorsese. @SimuLiu said it all. twitter.com/richardlnewby/…

thefwords 𖤐 @theprudentxyz @pzykozilla @bserg1992 @SimuLiu But Tarantino doesn’t get to decide who is a movie star. He doesn’t own that arbitral ruling. Just because this generation doesn’t want their product doesn’t mean they get to invalidate the people who are making crafts that aren’t their kind of taste. That’s Simu’s point. @pzykozilla @bserg1992 @SimuLiu But Tarantino doesn’t get to decide who is a movie star. He doesn’t own that arbitral ruling. Just because this generation doesn’t want their product doesn’t mean they get to invalidate the people who are making crafts that aren’t their kind of taste. That’s Simu’s point.

Cathryn Atkinson @cathrynatkinson @SimuLiu The way diversity ceilings are being smashed by Disney/Marvel in the past few years has been terrific. Not only is it better storytelling reflecting society, it's also good business. @SimuLiu The way diversity ceilings are being smashed by Disney/Marvel in the past few years has been terrific. Not only is it better storytelling reflecting society, it's also good business.

Valeria 🦋 @AnchanteValeria @SimuLiu THIS!! Most of the "golden age" films are misogynist and racist in some way. Marvel is giving the opportunity to so many to see themselves in movies @SimuLiu THIS!! Most of the "golden age" films are misogynist and racist in some way. Marvel is giving the opportunity to so many to see themselves in movies

Virago-A-Go-Go to the polls🖖🏻🍩♓🐟🐇😷🕎💉💉💉💉 @ViragoX @SimuLiu This. I grew up with mostly white male heroes. I'm thrilled kids growing up today can see people who look and sound like them being super heroes too. @SimuLiu This. I grew up with mostly white male heroes. I'm thrilled kids growing up today can see people who look and sound like them being super heroes too.

What exactly did Simu Liu remark on Quentin Tarantino's thoughts?

On Wednesday, November 23, Simu Liu took to his Twitter handle to slam Quentin Tarantino's comments on his recent appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. He tweeted:

Simu Liu @SimuLiu If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie.



I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone.

He further said that Marvel practices diversity in its movies, as opposed to what happened in the Golden Age cinema, which, according to him, was "white as hell."

Simu Liu @SimuLiu No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.



I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell. No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell.

Simu Liu's comments come after Tarantino confessed on his recent podcast appearance that he does not "hate" Marvel films and used to "collect Marvel comics like crazy" during his childhood. However, now that he is "almost 60," Tarantino said he does not get "quite as excited about [Marvel films]."

He said:

“My only axe to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”

As of this article's writing, the Shang-Chi star has not commented on the backlash he received over his criticism of Tarantino's comments.

Poll : 0 votes