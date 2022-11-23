What did Quentin Tarantino say? Internet divided as Simu Liu labels Golden Age of Hollywood 'white as hell' in response

Canadian actor Simu Liu took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, to speak out against director Quentin Tarantino over his comments on how the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" has made film stars obsolete.
While appearing on the latest episode of 2 Bears, 1 Cave, the 59-year-old director criticized the films made by the superhero franchise and commented on how these movies are leading to a decline in today's actors.
“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times … but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”
Quentin Tarantino's comments did not sit right with Simu Liu as he slammed the Kill Bill director for pointing their nose at the franchise and its actors.
Although the 33-year-old star said he admires Tarantino and Martin Scorsese's "filmmaking genius," he said he would never have the opportunity to lead a multi-million dollar project since it wasn't inclusive enough.
"I loved the 'Golden Age' too.. but it was white as hell."
Twitter was divided over Simu Liu's comments on Quentin Tarantino's remarks
After Simu Liu criticized Quentin Tarantino's remarks and stated that the "Golden Age" of Hollywood was "white as hell," Twitterati was left divided over the matter. Several people slammed Liu for going after Quentin Tarantino and agreed with the director's point, saying they only watched Shang-Chi because of Marvel's name attached to it rather than him.
Meanwhile, some users defended Simu Liu's point stating that Quentin Tarantino does not get to decide who is an actor and who isn't. Some Twitter users also agreed that the Golden Age of Hollywood was not very diversified and had racist and misogynistic plots, something which Marvel films have shattered.
What exactly did Simu Liu remark on Quentin Tarantino's thoughts?
On Wednesday, November 23, Simu Liu took to his Twitter handle to slam Quentin Tarantino's comments on his recent appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. He tweeted:
He further said that Marvel practices diversity in its movies, as opposed to what happened in the Golden Age cinema, which, according to him, was "white as hell."
Simu Liu's comments come after Tarantino confessed on his recent podcast appearance that he does not "hate" Marvel films and used to "collect Marvel comics like crazy" during his childhood. However, now that he is "almost 60," Tarantino said he does not get "quite as excited about [Marvel films]."
He said:
“My only axe to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”
As of this article's writing, the Shang-Chi star has not commented on the backlash he received over his criticism of Tarantino's comments.