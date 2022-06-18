What did Rainn Wilson tweet? TIL meaning explained as 'The Office' star apologises over chestfeeding remark

The Office star Rainn Wilson recently received flak for his dig at transgender people chestfeeding their children. The actor proceeded to delete the tweet in question, which he had posted on Wednesday, June 15, following backlash from the trans community.

Wilson, who is renowned for portraying Dwight Schrute in NBC's iconic sitcom The Office, apologized for the now-deleted tweet a day later. In the original tweet, the 56-year-old actor had quipped about the term 'breastfeeding' being replaced with the more socially-inclusive term 'chestfeeding.' However, in his apology, Wilson stated that he is 'educating' himself with the help of his transgender friends. The actor also labeled his earlier tweet as 'mean.'

Rainn Wilson apologizes after his joke about trans and non-binary people receives backlash

On June 15, Wilson tweeted about the recent prevalence of the term 'chestfeeding.' The term refers to the act of feeding milk produced from lactogenesis (the process of milk generation) in humans to an infant. 'Chestfeeding' is a more inclusive term for trans or non-binary individuals who feed their milk to their infants, as opposed to 'breastfeeding.'

Rainn Wilson's now-deleted tweet mentioned:

"TIL you can no longer say 'nursing or breastfeeding mother' you have to say 'chestfeeding person.'

In case you are unacquainted with the term, TIL is an abbreviation for "today I learned." According to Cyber Definition,

"'Today I Learned' is the most common definition for TIL on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok."

The tweet sparked much scrutiny and criticism from transgender and non-binary people, after which Wilson decided to delete it and issue an apology.

RainnWilson @rainnwilson Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding. After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry. Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding. After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry.

In his apology, Wilson said:

"Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding. After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet."

The actor further added how his tweet added to misinformation regarding the subject, and was 'mean' in nature.

Netizens are divided over Rainn Wilson's apology for 'chestfeeding' comment

The actor's apology sparked further debate on whether the term 'breastfeeding' is offensive to individuals other than women. While a few people praised Wilson, others opined that the terms 'chest' and 'breast' were no different from each other. Some tweets also claimed that Wilson's comment did not warrant an apology. Here is a mixed bag of reactions on Twitter.

Stephen Miller @StephenM @rainnwilson Perhaps you should talk with some actual nursing mothers and educate yourself about why the term “chestfeeding” is offensive and degrading to women. (Women, in case you are confused, are the humans who are able to breastfeed children). @rainnwilson Perhaps you should talk with some actual nursing mothers and educate yourself about why the term “chestfeeding” is offensive and degrading to women. (Women, in case you are confused, are the humans who are able to breastfeed children).

☕️ Chelsea 👓 @panelsandprose @rainnwilson It's not my place to accept or refuse your apology, but as an ally, I will say: please, consider in the future that almost any joke you could make about trans people can potentially hurt actual trans people in this current climate. @rainnwilson It's not my place to accept or refuse your apology, but as an ally, I will say: please, consider in the future that almost any joke you could make about trans people can potentially hurt actual trans people in this current climate.

David Hollinger @moduletux @rainnwilson Wouldn't it still be called "Breastfeeding" regardless if the person is trans or not? The feeding comes from the Breast, which is part of the Chest. Is there really a need to change that particular word? @rainnwilson Wouldn't it still be called "Breastfeeding" regardless if the person is trans or not? The feeding comes from the Breast, which is part of the Chest. Is there really a need to change that particular word?

Baker @TheRyanBaker @moduletux Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy The only reference to inclusive language was at the very bottom, after the section about using language patients were comfortable with. THAT IS ALL. But right-wingers have turned that into a whole thing, years later. bsuh.nhs.uk/supporting-inc… The only reference to inclusive language was at the very bottom, after the section about using language patients were comfortable with. THAT IS ALL. But right-wingers have turned that into a whole thing, years later. bsuh.nhs.uk/supporting-inc… https://t.co/8NIRH5hxZ2 @rainnwilson My understanding (based on attached tweet) was it was a term in a document some British Hospital put out and it isn't something that anybody demanded to be changed for the sake of being gender neutral. Someone fished it out to make it a fake culture war. twitter.com/parkermolloy/s… @moduletux @rainnwilson My understanding (based on attached tweet) was it was a term in a document some British Hospital put out and it isn't something that anybody demanded to be changed for the sake of being gender neutral. Someone fished it out to make it a fake culture war. twitter.com/parkermolloy/s…

JennX💙 @MadLew

Why apologize?

If transmen breastfeed, it’s still breastfeeding.

The Trans community needs to stop this nonsense and changing facts to make selves feel better.

They are hurting their own cause. @rainnwilson It’s literally called breastfeeding.Why apologize?If transmen breastfeed, it’s still breastfeeding.The Trans community needs to stop this nonsense and changing facts to make selves feel better.They are hurting their own cause. @rainnwilson It’s literally called breastfeeding.Why apologize?If transmen breastfeed, it’s still breastfeeding.The Trans community needs to stop this nonsense and changing facts to make selves feel better.They are hurting their own cause.

🇮🇪 united ireland 🇮🇪 @abbypaiges @rainnwilson Very confused by this whole conversation. Everyone has breasts, they’re not exclusive to cis women. Why isn’t breastfeeding a gender neutral term? @rainnwilson Very confused by this whole conversation. Everyone has breasts, they’re not exclusive to cis women. Why isn’t breastfeeding a gender neutral term?

tranny-saurus rex @sebrinuuhhh damn, bummer to find out rainn wilson is transphobic damn, bummer to find out rainn wilson is transphobic

Selina’s On the Pardon List @selina3sticks RainnWilson @rainnwilson Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding. After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry. Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding. After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry. Rainn Wilson and Lizzo have done apologies right. twitter.com/rainnwilson/st… Rainn Wilson and Lizzo have done apologies right. twitter.com/rainnwilson/st…

вікторія 🌾 🌻 @strokesandtokes @stemfemm @rainnwilson Everyone has breasts to a certain degree. That’s why anyone can develop breast cancer. A chest is just a general area of the body. Sex and gender are different concepts by the way. @stemfemm @rainnwilson Everyone has breasts to a certain degree. That’s why anyone can develop breast cancer. A chest is just a general area of the body. Sex and gender are different concepts by the way.

Medically-induced lactation in transgender and non-binary people is experimental. In a recently reported case, a trans-woman received much flak for chestfeeding an infant. According to the mother, who took to Reddit to showcase the journey, they used the domperidone drug to trick the body into lactation. The drug reportedly tricks the body into thinking that it is in a pregnant or post-pregnant stage which reportedly induces lactation.

It must be noted that all these claims are now under study, and research is being continued on the effects of such. The United States Food and Drug Administration has also warned against the use of domperidone to induce or increase milk production.

