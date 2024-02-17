What is a Rat Boot? New York Fashion Week introduced a new footwear trend

In New York Fashion Week, the rat boot becomes a notable fashion trend, taking over social media platforms. Rat Boot is a unique creation of the Uncommon Creative Studio, a New York-based fashion brand.

A New York-based model, Jenny Assaf, wore this boot, making the fashion world flabbergasted. The rat boot is designed with the caged rats, incorporating the taxidermy process. Also, the boot was structured in leather, and the brand underscores the rodent count in New York City through this creation.

As per the brand's creative director, this show will be auctioned after the New York Fashion Week, and all the money will be offered to animal welfare.

The Rat Boots garners attention on social media for its unique design

The rat boots became one of the biggest footwear trends in New York Fashion Week, underscoring a distinctive vogue in the designer shoe realm. The mastermind behind the shoe is the Uncommon Creative Studio which is based in New York. The studio is also rooted in London and Stockholm and aims to create things that are so rare in the real world.

The New York-based freelance model Jenny Assaf walked on the street, wearing this boot and enticing the eyeballs towards her. The metal cage became the base of the shoe which is elongated up to the knee. The knee-high boot, crafted with leather, is designed with chain embellishments.

In the metal cage, the rodent was attached which created the rudimentary attraction. The New York Post, the online media publication, reported the rat boot as unsafe footwear and reported that the guard backstage of The Blonde shows at New York Fashion Week did not want to see the boot, accentuating disgust.

The creative director of The Uncommon Creative Studio, Nils Leonard said,

As a creative studio, we always love to hold up a mirror to the culture we play in. Ratboot is a beautiful symbol of that mix. The dirty amid the beautiful design. The icon hidden in the refuse.

The designers from the brand say,

The unofficial boot of New York. At NYFW, model and rat lover Jenny Assaf proudly wore the custom, one-of-a-kind pair, in an ode to all things classic, gritty, real, and raw New York. That's right A the newly opened New York Studio, Uncommon Â ccreated a custom pair of black leather knee-high boots that housed two taxidermied rats in the platform of the boot. No rats were harmed in the making of this boot

Some major trends in New York Fashion Week

Apart from the rat boot, the New York Fashion Week introduces several other fashion trends in this fall-winter season. Last year, Barbiecore was one of the most notable trends while this year, the pink palette is still on the runways. Carolina Herrara presented some of its ensembles in muted pink or rich burgundy, setting another fashion trend.

The formal looks were quite visible on the runway. The authentic paper doll presentation of Marc Jacobs showcased the blazer donned by models accompanied by muted tonal skirts.

Another notable fashion trend was the neck wraps. The designers adorned the scarves or neckerchiefs of the model and as per the fashion media publication Who What Wear, it was another way to recreate the old money look.

However, the rat boot which caged the rodent came to the fashion world not only to create something distinctive but also to generate awareness about the creatures.