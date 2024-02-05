Fans appreciate Marc Jacobs' Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection: “It’s giving paper doll realness”

On February 2, Marc Jacobs revealed the Spring Summer 2024 collection, creating a paper doll universe. This collection, unveiled at the Park Avenue Armoury, New York, was in celebration of 40 years of Jacobs' career in the fashion industry.

For the setting, Marc Jacobs opted for a gigantic chair table set, creating a dollhouse-like atmosphere for the models, who donned clothes with exaggerated shoulders, billowed sleeves, and an oversized waist, mirroring the looks of paper dolls.

After Marc Jacobs' Spring-Summer collection was revealed online, fashion enthusiasts started reacting to the clothing pieces.

@kayleerose commented It’s giving paper doll realness ( Image via @Marc Jacobs/ Instagram)

Fans loved the paper doll concept of Marc Jacobs' Spring-Summer collection 2024

Marc Jacobs' latest collection showcased his creative prowess, with dolls in crinkle-free silhouettes, big volumized hair, Mary Jane shoes, and 60s-inspired ensembles. The detailing of the work left fans awestruck.

The pieces were all seen in different shades and patterns, starting from basic whites to vibrant reds to plaids, knitwear, knee-length skirts, blazer sets, and more.

To bring more doll-like playfulness, Marc Jacob concentrated on eye makeup, highlighted with dark liners and heavy eyelashes. The shoes exhibited included the curved and sculpted Mary Jane shoes and reworked combat boots.

Fans loved the concept of the doll universe with seamless detailing and took to social media to gush about the same.

Fans rejoiced about the paper doll concept of MJ's fresh spring-summer collection 2024( Image via @marcjacobs/ Instagram)

While most loved the collection, some also criticized the brand's use of fur for the designs:

Some fans criticized the collection for using the animal fur ( Image via @MarcJacobs/ Instagram)

More about Marc Jacobs Spring-summer Collection 2024

The designer adopted the gigantic table and chair set by famous artist Robert Therrien, setting the mood of the theme. The soft piano music, the parade of models, and their stiff hand postures further added life to the doll universe theme.

The famous tote bags from the brand, which are well-known in the fashion enthusiasts' wardrobe, were seen in their exaggerated versions. On the one hand, knitwear in lilac, purple, and red tones accentuated soft aesthetics, whereas, on the other hand, the inclusion of metallic glitz and sparkling embellishments highlighted the edgy side of fashion.

The volumized hair, boxy silhouette, and stiff model parades set apart the spring-summer collection by Marc Jacobs as being something truly unique.