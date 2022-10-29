What did Richard Allen do? Man arrested in connection to 2017 Delphi murder case

According to multiple local news sources, a man named Richard Allen, 50, has been detained in connection with the long-unsolved murder case of two young teenage girls in Indiana from five years ago.

Reportedly, in connection with the 2017 slayings of Delphi teenagers, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams and her best friend, 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German, Richard Allen was arrested and lodged in jail on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Based on sources, Allen was taken into custody at the Carroll County Jail in Delphi before being transferred to a state facility for his protection. He has not yet been charged, but according to law enforcement officials, the detention is a "major development."

Alleged suspect Richard Allen has not yet been charged

in the Delphi murder cases

As per the investigation, Liberty German and Abigail Williams went missing while hiking the Monon High Bridge route close to Delphi, Indiana on the afternoon of February 13, 2017.

Prior to their abduction, Libby shared a video on Snapchat that featured Abby walking across a railroad bridge. This was the last time either girl was seen alive. In the video, a man approaching the females is seen donning trousers, a blue jacket, and a sweatshirt. A male speaking can allegedly be heard saying, "Guys" and "down the hill" in the clip.

Police applauded the girls for recording the video as proof because they believe it was made immediately before the murders took place.

The following day, their families reported the two girls missing, and their bodies were discovered in a forested location about half a mile north of where they were dumped off, according to authorities.

The girls' deaths were ruled a double homicide by the police. Reportedly, this is the first time Richard Allen has been connected to the girls' murder despite the fact that a number of individuals have been linked to the well-known cold case in the past.

Kelsi German, Libby's sister, tweeted shortly after the arrest:

“Today is the day. Just know how grateful I am for all of you".

Kelsi German



Today is the day Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then.Today is the day Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutors office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10am. We will say more then. Today is the day💜

Numerous police sketches and countless tips regarding what might have happened in the case have surfaced online over the years. Authorities previously focused their attention on Ron Logan and Keegan Anthony Kline based in Peru, Indiana.

Ron Logan was the landowner of the location where the girls' remains were discovered. Kline earlier admitted to using a fictitious online persona that he used to contact Libby German and is facing several separate child pornography charges. However, Kline apparently denied knowing anything about German's passing.

Reportedly, the local police have not yet provided a complete explanation for Richard Allen's connection to the intriguing case. The Indiana State Police have announced that a press conference will take place on Monday, October 31, 2022.

