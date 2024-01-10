What role did Adan Canto play in X-Men? Details explored as actor passes away at 42

Mexican-American actor and singer Adan Canto passed away on Monday, January 8, at the age of 42. The entertainment industry mourns the untimely loss of the versatile actor who was best known for his roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Narcos, and The Cleaning Lady.

Canto's publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news to The Associated Press that the actor succumbed to appendiceal cancer. Canto had chosen to keep his diagnosis a private matter, and it was revealed only after his demise. The celebrated actor will be fondly remembered for his memorable roles in various movies and television series.

What was Adan Canto's role in X-Men?

Adan Canto played the role of Sunspot in X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Sunspot is a fictional superhero who appears in Marvel Comics and is most commonly associated with X-Men-related groups the New Mutants and X-Force. Sunspot is a mutant from Brazil who has the power to absorb and channel solar power. Idealistic and impulsive, he is considered a great ally by many of his teammates.

He was initially an important member of the X-Men's 1980s-era junior team and its reincarnation, X-Force, but he retired as Sunspot with a huge fortune, with which he bought out the Advanced Idea Mechanics organization that he rebranded as Avengers Idea Mechanics. Adan Canto essayed the character of Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

Adan Canto last appeared in The Cleaning Lady series

Canto was born on December 5, 1981, in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, and grew up in Del Rio, Texas. He started out his career in music, writing for several Mexican TV shows and films before eventually landing on stage in an adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s All About My Mother.

He made his Hollywood debut in Kevin Williamson’s crime thriller series The Following (2013), before landing notable roles like Vice President-elect Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor, Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in Narcos, and the mutant Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Adan Canto has also starred in Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, Agent Game, and as Armand Morales on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. He also went on to start his own production company, Canto House Pictures.

Canto's death was announced by his publicist, Jennifer Allen, who wrote,

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment also released a joint statement, remembering Canto:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honoured to have him as part of the Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment families since his US debut in The Following more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

At the time of his death, The Cleaning Lady was filming its third season, and he was unable to participate in the production due to his illness.

Adan Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and his two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine, who are 3 years and 18 months old, respectively.