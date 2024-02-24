What role is Casey Frey playing in Abbott Elementary season 3? Character explored

Casey Frey is seen playing the character of Timothy Slim in Abbott Elementary season 3, which premiered on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and is expected to have 14 episodes.

Frey is a renowned celebrity, especially known for his dance moves and cinematics. Previously, the 30-year-old has also been on shows like Five Grand (2016), A Spy Movie (2021), and Mainstream (2020).

He is quite famous because of his Vine, Instagram, and TikTok accounts, where he keeps sharing his work and life as a comedian and dancer.

Casey Frey's character Timothy in Abbott Elementary season 3 aspires to be like Tariq

Casey Frey brings his original energy and enticing dance moves to Abbott Elementary season 3 through Slim's character. Timothy Slim is a F.A.D.E. representative, who aspires to be like Tariq.

Tariq Temple, a frequent presence in Abbott Elementary season 3, serves as Janine Teagues' former beau and harbors dreams of becoming a rapper and also the leader of F.A.D.E.

Although Timothy Slim seems to be a friendly man who is full of aspirations, it remains to be seen how his character transforms over the course of the season.

Where to stream Abbot Elementary Season 3?

Set to grace screens every Wednesday at 9 pm on the ABC network, the latest season of Abbot Elementary has already premiered its first two episodes, promising fans an exhilarating blend of comedic and dramatic moments throughout the season.

For those who prefer online streaming, Hulu stands as the go-to platform, offering each new episode the day after it airs. Cable subscribers and viewers with access to ABC through various platforms can consult their local listings for channel information. Furthermore, ABC.com also has streaming options, accessible with a cable or streaming provider login, ensuring no one misses out on new episodes of Abbott Elementary season 3.

Fans without cable availability can explore platforms like DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and Sling TV, each of these providing a free trial period.

The cast of Abbot Elementary season 3

The highly anticipated, Abbot Elementary season 3 smartly combines the expertise of seasoned actors with the energy of new talents. Leading the ensemble cast are familiar faces such as Quinta Brunson in the role of Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams in the role of Gregory Eddie, and Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti.

Joining them are Sheryl Lee Ralph as the formidable Barbara Howard, Janelle James as the witty Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as the quirky Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as the lovable Mr. Johnson.

Together, this dynamic ensemble promises to captivate audiences with their compelling performances and bring to life the vibrant world of Abbot Elementary season 3 in exciting new ways.