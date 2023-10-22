Roseanne Barr, the American actress and comedian, has come under fire over her claims that Jewish and Black voters have been "mind controlled" by the Democrats while appearing on a podcast.

She discussed her career, stand-up comedy, and "calling out the woke mob" at the Triggered with Donald Trump Jr. podcast on October 20, 2023. Barr said,

"I don’t think anything is going to wake up the Jews and the Blacks who vote Democrat. They’re so severely mind-controlled... I don’t think they can get it."

The comedian spoke at length about her fall from fame due to her previous racial comments and the concept of "cancel culture."

Roseanne Barr raises controversy over racist comments

Roseanne Barr was fired in May 2018 from the revival of her hit sitcom, Roseanne, after posting a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, the former White House aide. As per Newsweek, Barr said she resembled a byproduct of Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The comedian appeared on a Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.'s episode titled "The Left Wants to Kill Comedy, but They'll Never Stop Roseanne - TRIGGERED Ep.78" on Rumble, a platform popular among conservative commentators and conspiracy theorists.

Roseanne Barr covered a myriad of topics in an episode of an hour and 20 minutes, as per OK! Magazine. She spoke more about the Democrat party, saying, "[It's] a miracle I was born poor and rose."

Rosanne Barr told the son of Donald Trump that this doesn't happen anymore because of "stupid laws" before continuing that the Democrats had an issue with "classism" and that they tried to make sure that the "poor" remained poor.

She explained that "part of classism is racism" and addressed the Jewish and Black people, urging them not to vote for Democrats if they want a change. Following this, she said that the Jews and the Blacks were being "mind-controlled" for votes by the Democrats.

Her comments sparked outrage among netizens online, who called her "disgusting" and "morally corrupt." Her previous transgressions also came to light after the video went viral.

Roseanne Barr's controversial comments from her past

Roseanne Barr has received a lot of backlash from her past comments about Valerie Jarrett, which resulted in the revival of her show, Roseanne, getting canceled. But that wasn't all that the comic has said over the years.

The remaining cast members of her series are working on a spin-off of Roseanne called The Conners, which is airing its fifth season, according to OK! Magazine. Roseanne appeared on Piers Morgan's Uncensored on July 20, 2023, to talk about politics and mind control, as per Newsweek. She said,

"People better wake up and do some research on their own instead of buying what comes across on the screen and I try to shake them up. You’re God---- right I do. I try to shake them up and crack their mind-control programming. I do it for God!"

She also told podcast host Theo Vonn in June 2023 that "nobody died in the Holocaust." Roseanne Barr explained,

"That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated."

She discussed the freedom to speak the "real truth" in a different interview segment. She said,

"Nobody wants to hear the real truth. They’re horrified of it, rather go with bulls---. It’s easier. Like for the real truth that, you know, and I’m glad that they did set up all these guidelines so that we only are allowed to speak the truth."

Barr has made a comeback in her career with Fox Nation premiering her new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! There is also a documentary about her, Who Is Roseanne Barr?, released on February 13, 2023, as per The Hollywood Reporter.