“Nobody died in the holocaust either"- Roseanne Barr on truth of 2020 American election results in podcast appearance

Comedian and actress Roseanne Barr is making headlines once again for her recent, controversial comments about the holocaust on The Past Weekend podcast hosted by comedian Theo Von. In the episode which was released on June 14, Barr shared her thoughts on the perception of truth in America and on social media in the context of the 2020 American elections. Discussing with Theo Von about whether the elections were rigged, Barr said:

“Of course not! 36 counties have 81 million people in them. See, that’s the truth, and don’t you dare say anything against it or you’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it…And that is the truth and nobody died in the holocaust either. That’s the truth, it should happen. Six million Jews should die right now ‘cause they cause all the problems in the world, but it never happened. Mandated.”

While Theo laughed along to Roseanne Barr’s rant and nodded along affirmatively, it seems the viewers and the global Jewish community did not find it funny. In fact, the president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, gave a statement to The Post which said:

“Put simply, Roseanne Barr’s open and grotesque Holocaust denial is Nazism in its purest form, and a singular embodiment of the alarming rise of Jew-hatred in America that goes far beyond trafficking in conspiracy theories…”

Host Theo Von defends Roseanne Barr’s comments on social media

Fellow comedian and podcast host Theo Von jumped to Barr's defense on social media after the 70-year-old Jewish comedian was under netizen’s fire for being insensitive, and not humorous.

Comedian Theo Von took to Twitter to clarify the mood of the discussion between him and Roseanne on his podcast where the two conversed on topics like social media dependence, the truth of the 2020 American elections, and free speech. Theo shared a clip from the episode on Tuesday and clarified that Barr’s comments were part of a longer sarcastic rant that the two were engaged in. He further said:

“This Roseanne Barr clip was sarcasm folks. A clip taken out of a long sarcastic rant she had during our chat. Can we not recognize sarcasm anymore?”

Just after an hour of posting the above Tweet, Theo Von Tweeted another, longer clip from the entire episode, reiterating his defense and calling Barr one of the funniest people he had ever met.

“Here is the full clip of Roseanne Barr obviously using sarcasm and satire. She is a mensch and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Theo Von @TheoVon Here is the full clip of Roseanne Barr obviously using sarcasm and satire. She is a mensch and one of the funniest people i've ever met. Here is the full clip of Roseanne Barr obviously using sarcasm and satire. She is a mensch and one of the funniest people i've ever met. https://t.co/p0K6pWEqr8

However, just like Roseanne’s comments, Von’s defense was not appreciated either and Ronald Lauder addressed it later in his statement.

“…Further, Mr. Von’s defense of Ms. Barr’s hatefully ignorant comments as being satirical is equally offensive.” He noted.

Ronald Lauder took the sentiments’ offense a step further and also stated that he will be calling on Apple Music and Spotify to take down the content from their streaming database.

“I am calling on both Apple Music and Spotify to remove this content from their streaming libraries immediately, for as long as his hateful voice is carried on their platforms, they are in league with those who wish harm to Jews the world over.” He noted.

On Tuesday, Roseanne Barr’s son also sprang to his mom’s defense with a statement to TMZ.

“We are embarrassed that people are stupid enough not to recognize Roseanne is being sarcastic, we think it’s funny that people are so stupid. Let’s stop doing this clickbait s**t, we need to focus on big problems in America. Focusing on out-of-context clips is what morons do.” He stated

Comedian and actress Roseanne Barr has also been sharing her candid thoughts on her own podcast channel called The Roseanne Barr Podcast, available on Apple Podcasts where she also responded to the calumny caused by her talk on Theo Von’s podcast.

