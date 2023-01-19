What is the Scar Girl's real name? Nessa Barrett defends TikToker from online bullying

Influencer Nessa Barrett took to Twitter to defend fellow TikTok star Annie Bonelli aka Scar Girl, who faced criticism from several internet users claiming her facial scar was fake on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Annie was recently questioned about the authenticity of the scar. Internet users compared older photographs of the TikToker, which showed a reddish faded scar, to a much darker one in recent uploads. They claimed she was "playing a bit" on social media.

Nessa Barrett took to her Twitter to defend Annie in an attempt to shut down the unfair treatment.

Nessa Barrett calls out Scar Girl critics for "bullying and harassing" her

Nessa Barrett, a social media influencer, defended her fellow creator in a series of tweets on her account, @nessabarrett. She called out all the internet users who use their energy to "harass" a girl about a facial scar, something she has no control over, instead of utilizing it to kick those off the platform who deserve it.

She empathized with Annie's situation and stated:

"I don't get the whole scar girl thing but i feel for her bc she's getting so much hate."

Nessa added that it didn't matter whether it was fake or not. Scar Girl Annie Bonelli did not deserve the "bullying and harassment" she was facing online.

The TikToker reasoned that no girl would choose to have a "thick brown line" on her face over a healed scar stating:

"I just think ab(out) it and if u wanted to fake it to make it last it's pretty easier to make it look real and i'm sure she's smart enough to do so. what girl would rather have a thick brown line on her face then a healed scar."

However, this did not sit well with many internet users. They immediately remarked that Nessa should be "banned" from the microblogging service for disrespecting a religion in the past, for which she has publicly apologized.

Nessa deleted the tweets related to Scar Girl, screenshots of which were circulating across social media. She commented on one such post on Instagram (@teatoktak), defending her earlier statements.

She started by addressing her past controversy and added that she used her platform to "spread love and awareness for mental health." The tweets, according to her, were addressed to those who knowingly spread hate.

Nessa remarked that she sympathized with Annie's situation and that it had unnecessarily blown out of proportion before adding that it was unfair.

Who is Annie Bonelli?

Annie referred to as the Scar Girl, is a social media influencer and a model from London, United Kingdom. As a result of an injury she sustained in 2020, she has a distinctive scar on her left face that gave rise to her nickname.

The TikTok creator uploaded her first video in March 2021. Although, over time, when the scar remained visible without any change, internet users were convinced it was not real. But Annie denied the accusation and added that it became thicker and darker after she applied a topical lightening cream that caused her to experience a "chemical burn."

Despite the hate and criticism, Annie continues to share several posts that talk about body positivity on her account.

