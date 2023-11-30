What is Shane MacGowan's net worth in 2023? Details explored

The Pogues frontman singer Shane MacGowan has sadly passed away aged 65. He was diagnosed with encephalitis last year and following a recent hospital stay, the singer-songwriter died on November 30, 2023, at 3:30 am with his wife and sister by his side.

MacGowan revealed his diagnosis last year in a video posted to social media on New Year's Eve. Encephalitis is an uncommon but serious condition where the brain becomes inflamed.

Not only was the acclaimed singer suffering from this rare disease, but he has also been wheelchair-bound since 2015 after injuring himself. He has also had a history of problems with drugs and alcohol. However, the singer has lived a long and fulfilling life and according to official sources, he passed away peacefully.

Shane MacGowan net worth: The Pogues singer's wealth explored

Expand Tweet

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is estimated to have a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. Being a renounced and legendary singer, most of his earnings came from his career as a singer and songwriter.

He has produced some extraordinary albums with his band like Rum Sodomy & the Lash (1985), If I Should Fall from Grace with God (1988), and Peace and Love, which has sold significant copies generating a hefty revenue for the acclaimed rock artist. MacGowan is survived by his wife, Victoria Mary Clark, to whom he leaves his fortune behind.

About Shane MacGowan

Shane MacGowan was born on December 25, 1957, in Pembury, Kent, England to Irish immigrant parents. He spent his early life in London and earned a literature scholarship from the Kent preparatory school Holmewood House, graduating in 1971.

MacGowan's encounter with drugs started from his early days and he even faced expulsion from school for having drugs. At the same time, he was heavily involved in the music world, going to concerts and even joining a punk band by the name of The Nipple Erectors, which later came to be known as simply The Nips.

Founding The Pogues: MacGowan's musical career

Expand Tweet

Shane MacGowan formed The Pogues in 1982. The band name is a reference to the Irish slang "pogue mahone," which means "kiss my arse." They released their debut album, Red Roses for Me, through Warner Music Group in October 1984, which reached #89 on the UK Albums Chart.

They went on to produce their next three albums, Rum Sodomy & the Lash (1985), If I Should Fall from Grace with God (1988), and Peace and Love (1989). Some of the songs like Fairytale of New York managed to top the Irish Singles Chart. After the band released the album Hell's Ditch, MacGowan was asked to leave the band. He then formed a new band, Shane MacGowan and The Popes, in 1992, which released The Church of the Holy Spook (1994), My Way (1996), and Christmas Party EP (1996).

Expand Tweet

MacGowan reunited with The Pogues again in 2001 for a sold-out tour, and he rejoined the band permanently in May 2005. In 2006, he was voted NME magazine's #50 in the publication's list of Rock's 50 Greatest Heroes.

In 2018, MacGowan was awarded the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, and a concert gala was held that year at Dublin's National Concert Hall in honor of his 60th birthday, where Irish President Michael D. Higgins presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shane MacGowan married journalist Victoria Mary Clarke on November 28, 2018, after knowing each other for 30 years and an 11-year engagement. He sadly passed away today with his wife by his side who fondly remembers their time together.