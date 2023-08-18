What did Shanna Gardner-Fernandez do? Charges explored as ex-wife of Microsoft executive arrested for his murder

On the morning of Thursday, August 17, Florida officials announced that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez had been indicted for the murder of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan. According to the New York Post, Microsoft executive Bridegan was gunned down while on the way to Gardner-Fernandez's home in Jacksonville, Florida. Gardner-Fernandez, who resided in Washington at the time of her arrest, will be extradited to Duval County to face the charges.

Trigger warning: The article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised.

As reported by USA Today, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and Jared Bridegan had two children together. At the time of Bridegan's murder, the divorced couple were in a custody battle. Gardner-Fernandez has been accused of planning the murder with her second husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana. A third suspect, Henry Tenon, is also believed to be involved.

The timeline of Shanna Gardner-Fernandez's ex-husband's death

As reported by ABC, Jared Bridegan had remarried at the time of his death. The murder victim reportedly had two children with his new wife. On February 16, 2022, he was driving the then 2-year-old child toward Shanna Gardner-Fernandez's house.

While Bridegan was on the way to drop the kid off, he supposedly saw a tire on the road, prompting him to stop. As he exited the vehicle, he was allegedly gunned down by Henry Tenon, a former tenant of Mario Saldana. Bystanders soon arrived to find Bridegan dead, while the toddler was sitting in the back of the car.

Shortly after the killing, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez moved to Washington and supposedly began to gradually decrease contact with Saldana. In March 2022, Saldana was arrested for the murder. He was accused of conspiring to have Tenon murder Bridegan.

Florida authorities reported that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez's alleged involvement in the murder surfaced after they spoke to the owner of a local tattoo parlor. The unnamed businessman said that Gardner-Fernandez had once asked about ways to dispose of her ex-husband.

Kirsten Bridegan, the murder victim's second wife, implicated Gardner-Fernandez in the killing.

Kirsten Bridegan said:

“This was orchestrated, this was planned and this was specific to Jared."

Kirsten Bridegan added that after witnessing the slaying, the toddler at the scene of the crime was traumatized.

Kirsten Bridegan said:

“She heard the noises of the shots that killed her dad, and she was alone wondering what happened to him, and he’s not answering her for minutes — and minutes are an eternity for a child."

State Attorney, Melissa Nelson also described the mother's supposed involvement.

Nelson said:

"Henry Tenon did not act alone. Mario Fernandez did not plan alone, and Shanna Gardner's indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated, and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan."

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and child abuse.