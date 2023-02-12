What is Shay Spence’s job? Meet Next Level Chef season 2 contestant

Next Level Chef will return with another season on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 10:30 pm ET on FOX after Super Bowl LVII. However, the show will return to its regular airtime on Thursday, February 16, at 8 pm ET.

Set to appear in the cooking competition are three world-renowned chefs - Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais - who will act as mentors to 18 talented chefs divided into teams of three during the competition. One of the 18 chefs set to compete in season 2 is Shay Spence, a traveling food writer, chef, and entrepreneur. He will be a part of Team Arrington on the Fox cooking show.

Shay Spence from Next Level Chef season 2 had previously worked as a food editor for People Magazine

Shay Spence, the food and travel writer, social media content creator, and consultant, is set to compete in Next Level Chef season 2. While writing about food and travel is how he earns a living, he is equally passionate about it. However, that's not how his didn’t start out like that.

As a student, he enrolled at Tulane University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government in 2012. However, Spence changed his course soon after that, and he applied to the Institute of Culinary Education to study culinary arts and management. He graduated from the institute in 2014.

During his time at Tulane, he interned at multiple organizations, including the Trust for the National Mall, where he worked as a marketing intern for three months. This was followed by him working as a campus outreach coordinator for Students of the World. There, Spence was tasked with acting as a liaison between the university’s faculty and the non-profit that helps students travel to developing countries to “document stories of progress.”

After his time at the culinary institution, he worked as a Test Kitchen Intern for Good Housekeeping and Every Day with Rachael Ray in 2014. While working with Rachael Ray, the Next Level Chef season 2 cast member also worked as an editorial assistant before landing a job as a food editor for People Magazine, where he worked for six years until leaving the publication in 2021.

Shay Spence has a large social media following with over 141K followers on Instagram. He often takes to the platform to post his food and travel-related content, including recipes that are inspired by either other famous dishes or are originally made by him.

The Next Level Chef season 2 contestant has his own series called Super Bowl Super Snacks. So far, he has eight parts to the show, and the latest addition to it is garlic butter chicken wings.

As part of Next Level Chef season 2, the social media influencer will be joining Nyesha Arrington’s team. The group will see him alongside Alex Morizio (48), April Clayton (39), Nuri Muhammad (22), Omallys Omi Hopper (39), and Pilar Omega (38).

Other cheftestants to appear on the show include members of Team Blais, which consists of Christopher Spinosa, Darryl Taylor, Kamahlai Stewart, Matt Groark, Mehreen Karim, and Tineke Younger. They will also be going up against Team Ramsay, which has Cassie Yeung, Mark McMillian, Michelle Calcagni, Preston Nguyen, Tucker Ricchio, and Vincent Vinny Alia.

Tune in on Sunday at 10:30 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Next Level Chef season 2.

