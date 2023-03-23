What did Shazam 2 actor Zachary Levi's post online? Cryptic Instagram story blaming Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam takes over Twitter

Shazam 2 doesn't seem to be able to get out, or away from controversy, as it has seen numerous things that defined its underwhelming opening weekend.

The David F. Sandberg directorial managed to rack up the lowest box-office revenue in the history of DC films. Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Zachary Levi is back in the news yet again. This time it was for calling out Dwayne Johnson and his film Black Adam for allegedly blocking a scene that involved Shazam in the post-credit scene of the new Johnson film.

Zachary Levi wrote on his Instagram story:

"The WRAP confirms that in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Justice Society from Black Adam were recruiting Shazam in the post credits. The Rock denied access and David F. Sandberg had to make a last minute decision to add Emilia and John."

Needless to say, the story caused another set of controversies on Twitter that had fans coming out with varied reactions to the news.

How are fans reacting to Shazam 2 star's latest comments?

It seems like Zachary Levi has been constantly embroiled in controversy for a while now. A few days ago, the actor called out the toxic fanbase of the DC universe and the SynderVerse.

However, that wasn't all, as he recently attacked Dwayne Johnson, who allegedly wanted to take the center stage of the DC universe along with Henry Cavill's Superman.

A tweet reply (Image via Twitter)

Home of DCU @homeofdcu



Zachary Levi posted this on his Instagram story. Zachary Levi posted this on his Instagram story.☕️ https://t.co/5N3hx6a93r

Dwayne Johnson previously revealed in an interaction with Vanity Fair:

"When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie. Now that was the goal – so it wasn’t a complete surprise."

He added that when he read it, he knew in his gut that they couldn't make a movie like that as he felt it would do Black Adam "an incredible disservice." He said that while it would have been okay for Shazam to have two origin stories converging in one film, the same might not be good for Black Adam.

Johnson also reportedly turned down a cameo in Shazam 2. This controversy also came at a time when the DC universe is pretty much wrapped in negative things.

Selina @ECNALHANID Zachary Levi seeing Gina Carano in the unemployment line Zachary Levi seeing Gina Carano in the unemployment line https://t.co/BLRSVBKKd1

raginyy @raginyyforreal @Aryaansh1 @ZacharyLevi I too trust Snyder with DC than Gunn, but snyderarmy is getting out of control, I'm interested in what the Rock has over WB that they let him change the whole movie, at this point he gotta be holding the Epstein island list as ransom to do whatever he wants with iconic roles @Aryaansh1 @ZacharyLevi I too trust Snyder with DC than Gunn, but snyderarmy is getting out of control, I'm interested in what the Rock has over WB that they let him change the whole movie, at this point he gotta be holding the Epstein island list as ransom to do whatever he wants with iconic roles

Aryansh @Aryaansh1 @raginyyforreal



And this is only like 20 percent of the problems dc is facing....so ya dc is f**ked up.. @ZacharyLevi Snyderfans are just people who can't move on and are angry with James gunn for removing Henry Cavill as Superman....and they also want to see Snyderverse to be restored and not rebooted....And this is only like 20 percent of the problems dc is facing....so ya dc is f**ked up.. @raginyyforreal @ZacharyLevi Snyderfans are just people who can't move on and are angry with James gunn for removing Henry Cavill as Superman....and they also want to see Snyderverse to be restored and not rebooted....And this is only like 20 percent of the problems dc is facing....so ya dc is f**ked up..

Aryansh @Aryaansh1 @raginyyforreal @ZacharyLevi He therefore turned black adam in a heroic character and denied Zachary to cameo in black adam and also refused to cameo in Shazam 2...so basically the rock had an ego...and wanted Everything to be about himself and big heroes(Superman) @raginyyforreal @ZacharyLevi He therefore turned black adam in a heroic character and denied Zachary to cameo in black adam and also refused to cameo in Shazam 2...so basically the rock had an ego...and wanted Everything to be about himself and big heroes(Superman)

The Shazam star was answered by many fans on Twitter, and while some stood by him, others were against his stance. Dwayne Johnson's humungous fanbase is another reason for this attack on Zachary Levi. However, Levi also had plenty of fans, who supported his version of events and stood by the actor during this controversy.

Aryansh @Aryaansh1 @raginyyforreal

And without Shazam black adam is incomplete...now when the rock came in dceu he wanted to be the centre of attention he wanted the franchise to centre around Black Adam @ZacharyLevi So in the comics black adam is a villain to Shazam...not an anti hero a full on villain...And without Shazam black adam is incomplete...now when the rock came in dceu he wanted to be the centre of attention he wanted the franchise to centre around Black Adam @raginyyforreal @ZacharyLevi So in the comics black adam is a villain to Shazam...not an anti hero a full on villain...And without Shazam black adam is incomplete...now when the rock came in dceu he wanted to be the centre of attention he wanted the franchise to centre around Black Adam

High Logic @97Hilo @ZacharyLevi Mr Levi I saw an article with you saying we don't like you(the fans, in the role shazam) I want you to know you are loved. The advertising spoiled the whole movie. I love your performances, I wish they focused on you more. The only reason I love shazam, is you. @ZacharyLevi Mr Levi I saw an article with you saying we don't like you(the fans, in the role shazam) I want you to know you are loved. The advertising spoiled the whole movie. I love your performances, I wish they focused on you more. The only reason I love shazam, is you.

While both Black Adam and Shazam 2 failed to make the grade in DC, the controversies are keeping both films alive in some form or another.

Shazam 2 is currently running in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes