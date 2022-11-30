What is Shudder's A Wounded Fawn all about? Release date, trailer, cast and more details explored

Shudder's new horror film, A Wounded Fawn, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The movie tells the story of a museum curator whose life takes a shocking turn after she becomes the target of a serial killer.

The film stars Sarah Lind and Josh Ruben in the lead roles along with various others playing crucial supporting roles. A Wounded Fawn is directed by Travis Stevens from a script penned by Stevens and Nathan Faudree.

A Wounded Fawn's trailer maintains a distinctive creepy tone

Shudder dropped the official trailer for the film on November 10, 2022, and it offers a peek into the terrifying and nightmarish world of the film. It opens with a shot of a kitchen as a man tries to strangle a woman.

The scene brilliantly sets the tone as the trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict a number of frightening scenes from the film.

Overall, the trailer maintains a distinctly creepy tone that fans of indie horror flicks like Hereditary and The Lighthouse will certainly love. Along with the trailer, Shudder has also shared the official synopsis of the movie, which reads:

''It seems like Meredith is being taken on a romantic getaway to a cabin in the woods - but does Bruce have ulterior motives? A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning, a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial killer.''

The synopsis further states:

''When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis of the film, fans can expect an atmospheric horror movie replete with numerous complex characters.

About A Wounded Fawn cast

A Wounded Fawn features Sarah Lind as Meredith Tanning who becomes the target of a brutal serial killer. Lind looks quite impressive in the film's trailer as she captures the various complicated facets of her character quite convincingly. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Apart from A Wounded Fawn, Lind is best known for her appearances in various popular shows like True Justice, Mentors, and Edgemont, to name a few. Her film acting credits include Cold Blood, The Humanity Bureau, WolfCop, and many more.

Starring alongside Lind in another key role is actor Josh Ruben, who looks equally impressive as a terrifyingly charismatic serial killer who turns Meredith's life into an absolute nightmare. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores his character.

Josh Ruben's notable film and TV credits include Plan B, Scare Me, See Your Around, and You're the Worst, to name a few. Apart from Ruben and Lind, the movie also stars Malin Barr, Katie Kuang, and Tanya Everett, among numerous others, in key supporting roles.

Director Travis Stevens is best known for his works on Girl on the Third Floor and Jakob's Wife.

Don't forget to catch A Wounded Fawn on Shudder on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

